Education Camps

Camp Invention is a hands-on, STEM-focused program.

AROUND THE WORLD IN FIVE DAYS CAMP

"Travel" to five different countries from around the world. Each day we will go to somewhere new, exploring what makes each country unique. Campers learn new words, try traditional food and create projects based on the culture of each country to take home with you. Grades 2-5. Aug. 8-12 from 9 am-12:30 pm at St. George's School. $125. sgs.org 509-466-1636

BLOOM COACHING COLLEGE APPLICATION CAMP

A camp for high school students to get a jump start on the college application process while experiencing traditional camp activities. Campers depart with a heightened sense of awareness, confidence, direction, and plan for their future education. Grades 10-11. July 31-Aug. 5 at Lutherhaven facilities. $1,600. youandibloom.com/camp-2022 406-533-5582

CAMP INVENTION

This summer's all-new, hands-on activities launch students' imagination and get their confidence soaring as they explore STEM fun from the oceans to outer space. For students entering grades K-6. June 27-July 1 (Moran Prairie Elementary, Spokane, and Betz Elementary, Cheney), July 25-29 (First Presbyterian Christian School, Spokane). Programs take place from 9 am-3:30 pm; extended day options available at some locations. $245-$250. invent.org/camp

CAMP METAMORPHOSIS

A one-week, non-residential program for gifted and talented children who choose an area of focus for the week (this year's interest areas are arts, outdoors and STEM). For students entering grades 4-6. Sessions offered July 18-22 and July 25-29, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Whitworth University. $350. whitworth.edu/campmetamorphosis 509-777-3226

CAMP OPPORTUNITY

A weeklong, project-based camp to engage gifted youths' creativity and help them discover their passions through investigations in academics and specific interest areas. This year's program is broken into three interest pods: Artistic Adventures, Get Outside and Super STEM. For students entering grades 6-9. Aug. 1-5 from 9 am-3:45 pm at Whitworth University. $350. whitworth.edu/campopportunity 509-777-3226

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE PRESCHOOL STEM CAMPS

Various STEM-based camps are offered to preschool-age children. This year's sessions include "Art Camp" (June 27-30), "Fitness is Fun" (July 25-28), "Tails and Peg Legs" (Aug. 8-11) and more. Ages 3-5. June 27-Aug. 18, meets Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Dance Center of Spokane. $190/week. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

GONZAGA PREP ENGLISH CAMPS

English camps offered this year include Literacy Camp with Ms. McArdle (Aug. 10-13, 9:05-10 am; grades 8-9) and Grammar Rocks with Ms. McFarland (Aug. 10-13, 8-8:50 am; grades 7-10). $80. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA PREP MATH CAMPS

Gonzaga Prep offers two math-centered camps including Fundamental Skills (Aug. 10-13; prerequisite of pre-algebra) and Advanced Math Camp (Aug. 15-18; prerequisite of algebra 1) that prepare students for success at Gonzaga Prep. $80-$90. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA PREP STUDY SKILLS CAMP

A study skills seminar designed to help with goal setting, time management, learning styles, organization, note-taking, reading comprehension, outlining, test-taking and more. Sessions offered for grades 6-8 (Aug. 10-13) and grade 9 (Aug. 8-11). $80. gprep.com 509-483-8511

LEGO CHALLENGE CAMP

Campers are challenged to design a motorized or simple machine model that can meet a daily challenge involving levers, gears, pulleys, wheels and axles, and programming WeDo models. Builders (grades 1-3) use motors, gears and Lego bricks and WeDo, while Engineers (grades 4-7) use Spike Prime EV3 programmable bricks. Grades 1-7. July 25-29 from 9 am-2:30 pm at Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $175. discoveryrobots.org 509-688-9244

LEOLINGO SPANISH IMMERSION CAMP

Native Spanish speakers interact with campers and are eager to share culture and language through games, songs, crafts, theater and more. Ages 5-12. June 27-July 1 from 9 am-4 pm. See website for location details. $220. LEOlingoUSA.com 509-953-1175

MARS MISSION EXPLORATION LEGO CAMP

Younger campers (Builders, grades 1-3) design and build crew quarters and an energy source, in addition to vehicles to explore Mars' landscape. Older campers (Engineers, grades 4-7) build a robot with Spike Prime/EV3 programmable bricks and program it to meet increasingly difficult challenges such as following mazes, using sensors, following lines and writing computer code/programs to solve tasks on the First Lego League "Re-PLAY" robot game board. Grades 1-7. July 18-22 from 9 am-2:30 pm. Hosted at Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $175. discoveryrobots.org 509-688-9244

PAPER AIRPLANES CAMP

Campers dive deep into the science of aeronautics and explore the miracles of flight using paper airplanes. Build an airplane using a ready-made design, or show off your engineering skills with your own creation. Aug. 20 from 2-4 pm at The Lab at the North Spokane Library. Free. scld.org

READY, SET, GO! WRITING CAMP

Campers learn writing and reading strategies by exploring favorite children's literature. As we start building our literacy stamina for the new school year, we will also introduce and practice basic Spanish vocabulary. Grades K-2. Aug. 15-19 from 9 am-3 pm at St. George's School. $300. sgs.org

SATORI CAMP

A camp that allows academically and intellectually talented students to experience their first taste of college. Students choose three mini-courses to participate in throughout the duration of camp. Campers can choose to stay in EWU dorms or commute. Grades 7-12. July 24-30 from 7:30 am-10 pm at Eastern Washington University, Cheney. $895-$995. Scholarships available. inside.ewu.edu/satoricamp 800-999-8363

SOLAR SYSTEM CAMP

Campers celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the moon landing by exploring our solar system, finding out what it would be like to live on distant stars and seeing what the brave adventurers experienced decades ago on that first trip to the moon. Grades K-5. July 16 from 2-4 pm at The Lab at the North Spokane Library. Free. scld.org

SPOKANE VIRTUAL LEARNING SUMMER SCHOOL

Spokane Virtual Learning is a web-based educational program of Spokane Public Schools that provides instructor-led online courses to students. June 22-Aug. 3. TBD. spokaneschools.org

TECH TREK

Tech Trek introduces girls to local successful female STEM professionals while teaching girls that their intellectual skills will grow over time, demonstrating that it's possible to break traditional female career stereotypes. Qualifying campers should be entering grade 8 in the fall, and girls must be nominated by a teacher. Sessions offered July 10-16, July 17-23 and July 24-30. $50 registration fee; campers must be nominated and selected. techtrek-wa.aauw.net

VIRTUAL SPANISH CAMP

Campers make crafts, listen to stories, and do science experiments in Spanish. Each day features activities from a different Spanish-speaking country. This program is intended for children who understand spoken Spanish and are willing to try speaking some during the program. Grades 2-5 and their families. Aug. 1-4, meets Mon-Thu from 10-11:30 am. Online; hosted by the Spokane County Library District. Free. scld.org