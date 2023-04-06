Education Camps

click to enlarge Get a jump on college applications and have fun while doing it at Bloom Coaching Camp.

AFTER-HOURS MINIATURE GOLF

Play indoor miniature golf after-hours at the library with family or a group of friends. Tee times are every 20 minutes. All ages. Sessions offered at various Spokane County Library branches from Aug. 10-Sept. 1. Free. scld.org

AROUND THE WORLD IN FIVE DAYS CAMP

"Travel" to five different countries from around the world. Each day we will go to somewhere new, exploring what makes each country unique. Campers learn new words, try traditional food and create projects based on the culture of each country to take home with you. Grades 3-8. June 26-30 from 9 am-12:00 pm and 1-4 pm (two sessions offered) at St. George's School. $150. sgs.org 509-466-1636

BLOOM COACHING COLLEGE APPLICATION CAMP

A camp for high school students to get a jump start on the college application process while experiencing traditional camp activities. Campers depart with a heightened sense of awareness, confidence, direction, and plan for their future education. Grades 9-12. July 30-Aug. 4 at Lutherhaven facilities. $1,600. youandibloom.com/camp-2023 406-533-5582

CAMP INVENTION

This summer's all-new, hands-on activities launch students' imaginations and get their confidence soaring as they explore STEM fun from the oceans to outer space. For students entering grades K-6. June 26-June 30 (Moran Prairie Elementary, Spokane), July 10-14 (Betz Elementary School, Cheney) and July 24-28 (First Presbyterian Christian School, Spokane). Programs take place from 9 am-3:30 pm; extended day options available at some locations. $260-$265. invent.org/camp

CAMP METAMORPHOSIS

A one-week, non-residential program for gifted and talented children who choose an area of focus for the week (this year's interest areas are arts, outdoors and STEM). For students entering grades 4-6. July 10-14, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-3:30 pm at Whitworth University. $365. whitworth.edu 509-777-3226

CAMP OPPORTUNITY

A weeklong, project-based camp to engage gifted youths' creativity and help them discover their passions through investigations in academics and specific interest areas. This year's program is broken into three interest pods: The World of 2D Art, Archery, and STEM. For students entering grades 6-9. July 17-21 from 9 am-3:30 pm at Whitworth University. $365. whitworth.edu 509-777-3226

CAMP READ-A-RAMA

Campers read and explore children‚Äôs books during camp and then use the books‚Äô themes for camp activities, crafts, music and games. Sessions offered at various Spokane County Library District branches from June 26-July 27. Free. scld.org

CHINESE LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CAMP

Campers learn Chinese language and culture, read Chinese books, draw, sing, dance, play games and learn to write Chinese letters. June 26-30 and July 17-21 (Grades 6-10) and July 10-14 (Grades K-5) from 9 am-12 pm at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE PRESCHOOL STEAM CAMPS

Various STEM-based camps are offered to preschool-age children. This year's sessions include "Fitness is Fun" (June 26-29), "Camp Out" (July 17-20), "Tails and Peg Legs" (Aug. 7-10) and more. Ages 3-5. June 26-Aug. 17, meets Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Dance Center of Spokane. $190/week. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

GONZAGA PREP ENGLISH CAMPS

English camps offered this year include Literacy Camp with Ms. McArdle (Aug. 14-18, 10:05-11 am; grades 8-9), College Essay Writing Camp with Ms. McArdle (Aug. 14-18, 11:15 am-12:15 pm; grade 12 only) and Grammar Rocks with Ms. McFarland (Aug. 14-18, 8-8:55 am; grades 7-10). $80. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA PREP MATH CAMPS

Gonzaga Prep offers two math-centered camps including Fundamental Skills (Aug. 14-18; prerequisite of pre-algebra) and Advanced Math Camp (Aug. 14-18; prerequisite of algebra 1) that prepare students for success at Gonzaga Prep. $80. gprep.com 509-483-8511

GONZAGA PREP SCIENCE SAFARI CAMP

A four-day science camp all about exploring the Earth's oceans through hands-on, scientific investigations. Activities include modeling, playing games, creating artwork, dissection and more. Sessions offered from June 20-29, daily from 12:30-4 pm. $110. gprep.com

GONZAGA PREP STUDY SKILLS CAMP

A study skills seminar designed to help with goal setting, time management, learning styles, organization, note-taking, reading comprehension, outlining, test-taking and more. Sessions offered for grades 6-8 (Aug. 14-18) and grade 9 (Aug. 14-18). $80. gprep.com 509-483-8511

LEGO CHALLENGE CAMP

Campers are challenged to design a motorized or simple machine model that can meet a daily challenge involving levers, gears, pulleys, wheels and axles, and programming WeDo models. Builders (grades 1-3) use motors, gears and Lego bricks and WeDo, while Engineers (grades 4-7) use Spike Prime EV3 programmable bricks. Grades 1-7. July 10-14 from 9 am-2:30 pm at Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $175. discoveryrobots.org 509-688-9244

LEOLINGO SPANISH IMMERSION CAMP

Native Spanish speakers interact with campers and are eager to share culture and language through games, songs, crafts, theater and more. Ages 6-12. June 26-Aug. 11 from 9 am-4 pm. Sessions occur weekly at Emmaus Church and Finch Arboretum in Spokane. $250-$260. LEOlingoUSA.com 509-953-1175

MAYAN ADVENTURE LEGO CAMP

Younger campers (Builders, grades 1-3) design and build a vehicle to explore the jungles in search of Mayan ruins. Older campers (Engineers, grades 4-7) build vehicles with Spike Prime/EV3 programmable bricks and program them to explore and complete tasks. Grades 1-7. June 26-30 from 9 am-2:30 pm. Hosted at Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $175. discoveryrobots.org 509-688-9244

MINDS IN MOTION: CHEMICAL CREATIONS

A hands-on camp where kids conduct a variety of experiments. Make and take home a wide assortment of formations like magic sand and slime and learn many different scientific concepts. Ages 6-11. Aug. 7-11 from 12:30-3:30 pm at the Wren Pierson Community Center in Cheney. $176. cityofcheney.org

MINDS IN MOTION: RE/CO ROBOT

Build and take home your own RE/CO Robot, a mechanical off-roading adventure. It comes equipped with an infrared sensor and artificial intelligence. Ages 8-12. Aug. 7-11 from 9 am-noon at the Wren Pierson Community Center in Cheney. $176. cityofcheney.org

READY, SET, GO! WRITING CAMP

Campers learn writing and reading strategies by exploring favorite children‚Äôs literature. As we start building our literacy stamina for the new school year, we will also introduce and practice basic Spanish vocabulary. Grades K-2. July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 am-3 pm at St. George's School. $300. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SATORI CAMP

A camp that allows academically and intellectually talented students to experience their first taste of college. Students choose three mini-courses to participate in throughout the duration of camp. Campers can choose to stay in EWU dorms or commute. Grades 7-12. July 23-29 from 7:30 am-10 pm at Eastern Washington University, Cheney. $950-$1,050. Scholarships available. inside.ewu.edu/satoricamp 800-999-8363

TECH TREK

Tech Trek introduces girls to local successful female STEM professionals while teaching girls that their intellectual skills will grow over time, demonstrating that it's possible to break traditional female career stereotypes. Qualifying campers should be entering grade 8 in the fall, and girls must be nominated by a teacher. Sessions offered July 9-15 and July 16-22. $50 registration fee; campers must be nominated and selected. techtrek-wa.aauw.net

UNPLUGGED CODING CAMP

Learn the basics of coding through hands-on STEAM challenges. Escape mazes, build cities and play with robots. Grades 2-6. Aug. 4 from 9 am-2 pm at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931