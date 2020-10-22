Election Movie Night: Four films to get fired up

By

click to enlarge All the President's Men
All the President's Men

Maybe you want to get in the mood to stand up against what's wrong, or be reminded of how one person's bravery can change another's life. Or maybe you just want a distraction from the current political climate. Whatever your reason, it's a season for politically minded movies. Here are a few recommendations that will get you fired up, hopefully for the right reasons.

MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON (1939)
Before you got to see how one man could make a difference in It's a Wonderful Life, there was a different Jimmy Stewart film showing one man's role in standing against a powerful political machine. In Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Stewart goes up against corrupt politicians and that most controversial chamber of Congress: the Senate. With maybe the most famous portrayal of a filibuster, the movie centers on calling out corruption and standing up for your country in the name of all that is good.

12 ANGRY MEN (1957)
The American criminal justice system purports to require proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. In 12 Angry Men, the question of reasonable doubt is explored at length, as a jury is asked to decide whether to convict a teenager with murdering his father, a crime punishable by death. What happens when one juror demands the "peers" thoughtfully argue the facts of the case rather than rush to judgment so they can leave? Is it odd someone would have trouble recalling every detail of what they did a week ago? Could that neighbor truly have seen what she thought she saw? Is there doubt he did it?

Related
Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN (1976)
All the President's Men shows one of the most infamous real-life examples of corruption in the executive branch with the story of the Watergate scandal. From its start as a seemingly small break-in to the uncovering of secret recordings, the film shows the bravery of journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward as they uncover the truth and write about a corrupt president even as he's being sworn in for a second term.

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (2005)
Those unfamiliar with the work of Edward R. Murrow, regionally famous as a graduate of Washington State University (Washington State College back then), can get a glimpse into his no-BS broadcast style in Good Night, and Good Luck. Though Murrow made his name reporting in wartime Europe, when he returned, he hit hard against the Red Scare and McCarthyism, lambasting Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Standing up against the fear-mongering politics of the day isn't always popular, but many journalists continue to see that as essential work. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Election Movie Night"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

David Byrne continues to change the form of the concert film in a new documentary of his Broadway show
Pop-up food vendors are on the rise, offering low overhead for businesses selling meals exclusively for delivery or takeout
Yes, you're in the right spot: Now sit back and enjoy the ride
With much of America voting by mail, what might follow in the days after election night?
A UI production of The Revolutionists heads to Zoom and tackles equality issues in a play set during the French Revolution
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

Fists of Fury: A dive into Bruce Lee's greatest hits

By Nathan Weinbender

Fists of Fury: A dive into Bruce Lee's greatest hits

On the Street

On the Street

The Value of Trash TV

By Wilson Criscione

The Value of Trash TV
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

A UI production of The Revolutionists heads to Zoom and tackles equality issues in a play set during the French Revolution

By Dan Nailen

The Revolutionists puts four strong women front and center.

Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

Perry Street Brewing takes gold, Ted Lasso's charm, Rainier Gin and more!

Hold on, Hamilton: Best of Broadway pushes its season back again

By Dan Nailen

Hamilton heads will have to wait a year longer than expected to see the Broadway hit on a Spokane stage.

What's actually happening in the Inland Northwest for Halloween 2020

By Chey Scott

The King Family Haunted House, shown here in 2019, is back for outdoor scares this year.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Spokane Watercolor Society 2020 Open Juried Show: Visions in Watercolor

Spokane Watercolor Society 2020 Open Juried Show: Visions in Watercolor @ Community Building

Mondays-Saturdays, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 22-28, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation