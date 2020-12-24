Elevate the experience for your cannabis connoisseur with these classy gifts

Forget about that glass bong in the shape of a mushroom. You aren't purchasing products for just any old pothead. This year, you're purchasing for a cannabis connoisseur, and you need to show them just how "hip" and "with it" you are. Lucky for you, there are tons of cool products to choose from that don't involve stepping foot in a head shop.
We've compiled a brief gift list for you this year:
CBD PILLOW
Tinctures, tablets and edibles are some of the most common ways to deliver CBD for people looking to improve their sleep. The CBD Pillow cuts out the middleman, though. Instead of taking a dosage of CBD that may keep you conked out for a few hours, the CBD Pillow has a case that is filled with microcapsules that keeps you medicated aaaaaall niiiiiight looooong. $99, cbdpillow.com
LEVO II
We're way beyond pot brownies in this day and age. With the LEVO II infuser, you can improve both your cannabis know-how and your skills in the kitchen. This infuser covers everything from coffees and salad dressings to lotion and skincare products. (Find more recipes on levooil.com.) $250, levooil.com
Maybe the cannabis lover on your nice list this year has four legs and a furry body. Or maybe you just want to share the benefits of CBD with your favorite critter. In that case, we suggest checking out Honest Paws' Wellness Bites. These treats are said to promote calmness and a healthier immune system in dogs. $25, Apex Cannabis
OLD FASHIONED BUD
You can also just stick with the basics and get some top-shelf flower. Cinder budtender Shay Singleton recommends Gabriel Farms indica-dominant Sherbet strain and Lilac City Gardens Warhead strain. Each can be purchased at $48 for an eighth. $48, Cinder
MELLO BOTTOMS
What better way to up your cannabis game than by putting your cannabis up your keister? We like to joke, but of course CBD suppositories are an actual thing. If you're looking for a new way to consume cannabis products, might we suggest Mello's "Bottoms"? One package includes five 75-milligram doses of CBD. $60, mellodaily.com ♦