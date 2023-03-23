Embrace the blissful grace of all-time Zag great Drew Timme

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Drew Timme: Gonzaga basketball's GOAT?

It's tough to really quantify college greatness in the modern state of basketball because the most talented players often come and go so quickly. Which Zags' careers are better: one-year superstars like Jalen Suggs, Nigel Williams-Goss and Kelly Olynyk, or guys who were very good and have the full collegiate longevity like Kevin Pangos, Ronny Turiaf and Przemek Karnowski?

Drew Timme checks both boxes. And that's what puts him in a unique position in Gonzaga lore.

There's simply no argument against Timme being one of the best Bulldogs ever, and really, it's a kind of tough case to make that he isn't the best player in program history. The numbers and accolades speak for themselves. He's the programs' all-time leading scorer, all-time field goal percentage leader, top 5 in rebounds, top 10 in blocks, and even almost top 10 in assists. No other Gonzaga player has been named to All-American teams in two seasons, Timme's made it three times. And every team he's played on has been considered a national title contender.

But Timme means more to Gonzaga than simple stats and achievements can convey.

In some ways, he's the perfect college basketball player for modern times because he's someone who fully thrives within the confines of the NCAA system. As the game has moved more toward 3-point barrages and high-flying athleticism, Timme dominated with precision and craftiness — elite footwork, feathery touch and a bagful of post moves in an era where most bigs are more concerned with their outside shots. Even as a bench player his freshman year, the skillset popped off the screen.

THE SWEET 16 The Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament's West Region in Las Vegas at 6:45 pm, Thursday, March 23. It will be televised on CBS.

He might not have the size or explosiveness that the NBA craves, but honestly who cares? If you only enjoy college basketball as a feeder system to the pros, then you don't actually enjoy college basketball. Embrace the blissful grace Timme plays with in the here and now.

But even more than any up-and-under moves or peak games, Timme's personality really turned him into a superstar. To be frank, Gonzaga basketball history isn't littered with charismatic stars. Even someone like Adam Morrision carried an air of standoffishness. Timme plays with an effervescent, fun-loving passion that's evident any time the camera cuts to him. Sure, opposing fans probably tire of his celebrations and constant chattering, but there's something so lovable about a guy who's clearly having a blast out there even when games get tense. It's no surprise that his humorous charisma and almost cartoonish personality led him to be a trailblazer in the NCAA's new era of athlete endorsements through Name, Image, Likeness rules. Timme's got a look, style and swagger all to himself.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo A constant comfort on the court.

More than anything, Drew Timme has been a constant comfort on the court. His consistency has buoyed Gonzaga even in their roughest stretches over the years. Timme has started 103 games in his career, and in those games he's failed to score double digits only six times. This season has been the perfect encapsulation of Timme the stalwart. While the past few seasons saw him surrounded by NBA lottery talent, this year he's really shouldered the load. Even when the guards are shaky or the outside shots aren't falling, Timme is gonna get his, come hell or highwater.

Basically the only thing Timme hasn't achieved during his time in Spokane is win that elusive national championship — though he came close in 2021, and we'll never know what would've happened if COVID hadn't canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournament. After willing the Zags to keep their Sweet 16 streak alive last weekend, that dream is still alive. Timme faces down a familiar foe in UCLA for a chance to keep his collegiate career alive this Thursday. It will be no small task to take down the 2-seeded Bruins, but Timme's never shied away from the big moments.

Regardless of the outcome, Gonzaga fans will always remember that whenever it was Timme time, the Zags tended to shine. ♦

Timme Timeline: Five Big Games

Feb. 8, 2020

ST. MARY'S IN MORAGA

20 Points / 10 Rebounds

As a freshman, Drew Timme helped deliver the Gaels' worst home loss since 2001, a 90-60 thumping. It was Timme's highest point total of the season, offering a preview of what was to come. But that would be all — a preview — as six weeks later the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID.

March 22, 2021

OKLAHOMA IN INDIANAPOLIS

30 Points / 13 Rebounds

This kicked off a scoring burst that powered his team all the way to the NCAA Championship Game (unfortunately, a loss to Baylor). "You gotta bring the fire," Timme said after the 87-71 victory, "because all it takes is one good game and you can be out." He followed up by putting up 22 on Creighton, with all games played around Indianapolis. And, in a takedown of all of SoCal, he scored 23 against USC and 25 versus UCLA, setting up a classic rematch this week.

Nov. 13, 2021

TEXAS IN SPOKANE

37 Points / 7 Rebounds

To the Lone Star State, Timme's the one who got away, choosing Gonzaga over powerhouse programs closer to home. In this 86-74 win, making 15 of 19 shots, he reminded them what they were missing. Afterwards, Coach Mark Few was effusive about his not-even-remotely secret weapon, calling him "arguably the best player in college basketball... He's an off-the-charts competitor." Timme would become a three-time All-American, making First Team All-American for 2023.

Jan. 21, 2023

PACIFIC IN STOCKTON

38 Points / 5 Rebounds

Timme's career high came in style, with him scoring 24 in the second half and 18 in a row at one point. (He even missed seven free throws!) It was one of four 30-point games in the 2022-23 season. In early March, his torrid pace landed him on top of all Gonzaga players as the school's all-time leading scorer. Even with another year of eligibility, he also announced it would be his final season.

March 19, 2023

TCU IN DENVER

28 Points / 8 Rebounds

Again, another rugged Texas team, this time standing in the way of the Zags' ridiculous eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16. After a shaky first half playing from behind, Timme's experience and swagger took over en route to an 84-81 victory. Just for fun, he made a 3-pointer — only his third of the season. "It was huge," Timme said after the game. "I just launched one up there. All you can do is smile and laugh." There was one more box checked off his farewell tour bucket list: He dropped an F-bomb live on TBS.

— TED S. McGREGOR JR.