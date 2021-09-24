Enjoy autumn with these seasonal cannabis products

By

click to enlarge A perfect prelude to a trip to the pumpkin patch.
A perfect prelude to a trip to the pumpkin patch.

The heat is gone and the smoke has cleared. Now, officially, autumn is upon us. With the coming of a season that ushers in colder weather, it's time to start appreciating ways to consume cannabis that can keep you warm, or at least make you feel good about the impending chill. Here are three ways to stay seasonal when you're looking to relax.

Bath Bombs
Nighttime temperatures are finally dropping low enough to allow for a comfortable bath. So, it's time to make it even better by taking that warm bath water and spiking it with cannabis.

You can find those fizzy, essential oil-infused balls that make your bathing experience as fun as a childhood bubble bath for sale nationwide, at grocery and big-box stores alike. But the dispensary offers another level. From simple bath salts to big bath bombs — as well as post-bath balms — companies like Washington's Honu, available at stores like Cinder, offer products that deliver a spa-like treatment complete with a body high.

Be Basic
The pumpkin spice latte, popularized by Starbucks, has become a stereotype. You're "basic" if you love it, but also it's everywhere and basically everybody loves it, regardless of how cool they claim to be. Well, it's reached weed, too.

Pumpkin-flavored edibles and, yes, even pumpkin-spice-flavored edibles are available for sale around the country and online. Cannabis isn't yet legal at the federal level, but that hasn't stopped trendy flavors like this from spreading across the country. I'm no fan of pumpkin ales when it comes to beer, and I can't say I've ever tried a pumpkin-spice latte, but this? For the novelty, at least, I'm on the lookout.

Seasonal Strain
In autumn of 2019, cannabis website Leafly put together a list of autumnal strains, with Oregon Diesel at the top. They described this indica-heavy strain as "like pulling up in an old pickup truck at a farmers market," which is ideal for how I want to spend my season. Now more than ever, I want to get a ride up to Greenbluff and find something to take home from the fall harvest.

A calming indica, with varieties available at the Vault and Cannabis & Glass, is perfect for this situation. Taking a day trip to an orchard to pick apples and pumpkins is an exceptionally calming experience. Why not make it even better by pairing it with a regional variety of cannabis that is made to help you chill? ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Fall into the Season"

Tags

Trending

New owners of the Maxwell House see a bright future while staying rooted in the West Central establishment's long history
Thirty years ago this week, the Replacements released their final album All Shook Down. Where does it rank among the punk pioneers' catalog?
With Spokane school buildings closed, community organizations create learning hubs to help working parents
Your Guide to Fall Arts 2020
Spokane author Leyna Krow talks about Hollywood's Jordan Peele and Issa Rae taking on her short story "Sinkhole"
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Green Zone

Edibles offer a healthier, if pricier, alternative to flower. Here's where to find the deals

By Will Maupin

Apex Cannabis offers a weekly special on edibles every Monday.

Congress will take a vote on descheduling marijuana this month

By Will Maupin

Cannabis comes to Congress.

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

By Will Maupin

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

Updates on the cannabis market from Montana, Maine and beyond

By Will Maupin

Recreational cannabis is on the ballot this fall in Montana, South Dakota and Arizona.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

National Voter Registration Day: Curbside Voter Registration Drive

National Voter Registration Day: Curbside Voter Registration Drive

Through Sept. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 24-30, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation