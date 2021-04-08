Escape to Summer Camp

W

hile things are looking much brighter compared to 2020 upon the publication of this year’s

Summer Camp Guide, “normal” is still a far off reality.

The good news is that many of the region’s largest summer camp organizations have set dates and are already accepting registrations for fun-filled overnight escapes on the scenic shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Loon Lake, Davis Lake, Hayden Lake and others. One year into the pandemic, we know a lot more about how to keep everyone safe and healthy, and practices like face masks and social distancing are still expected to remain in place during this year’s camp operations.

Unfortunately, organizers for many summer camps in the Inland Northwest have decided again to postpone gatherings with the hope that next year programs can resume.That includes many of those local sports-centric camps hosted by athletes and coaching staff from our regional universities.

As your family plans its summer, also keep in mind that several camps we reached out to were unsure of their plans as of our publication deadline, so be sure to check back directly with them if you don’t see your favorite theater, arts, sports or general day camp listed in this year’s guide.

Stay safe, well, and have a happy summer 2021!



— CHEY SCOTT,