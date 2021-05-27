Ethan Stowell Restaurants' counter spot Bosco opens in Wonder Building

By

Restaurateur Ethan Stowell. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Restaurateur Ethan Stowell.

Last week we covered the opening of Tavolàta downtown — Seattle-based Ethan Stowell Restaurants' first Spokane eatery. Now, the company's second restaurant in the Lilac City is open, a small counter-service spot inside the Wonder Building called Bosco.

The casual pasta-centric venture joins existing Wonder Building food and drink purveyors High Tide Lobster Bar and Evans Brothers Coffee, which together create an urban food hall vibe inside the renovated historic space. More food tenants are also expected to move in soon.

Owner Ethan Stowell describes Bosco as more of a fast-casual version of Tavolàta.

"You can get a bowl of pasta, a panini, salad, and we added a bunch of outdoor seating and more tables, and we can also serve alcohol there," he says.

Bosco is located in the northwest corner of the Wonder's main floor, next to High Tide Lobster Bar.

Related
Tom Sawyer Country Coffee's coffee flight.

Food and beverage flights are trending on local menus, from margaritas to pizza and tacos to coffee

More recent and forthcoming openings

As we crawl our way out of the coronavirus pandemic, the rate of new restaurant openings in the area isn't showing major signs of being slowed down (except for the fact that hiring has become an unprecedented challenge — more on that in Food next week).

Evidence of this regional trend is a slate of recent openings, with several more on the horizon, and which we'll be covering in the coming weeks.

Last week saw the debut of The Tea, a boba tea bar in the front corner of the Inlander's building in Kendall Yards, 1227 W. Summit Parkway. The Tea serves up refreshing milk tea drinks with plenty of flavor options, along with the traditional boba: tapioca pearl or fruity popping boba balls to slurp through a super-sized drink straw. The Tea is co-owned and operated by staff at Umi Kitchen & Sushi Bar next door.

Nearby and set to open the first week of June is the hotly anticipated Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen, specializing in New Orleans- and Cajun-style cuisine. Located in a Victorian-style brick building with a Nola vibe at 1403 W. Broadway, the restaurant's neighbors in the space are the Gamer's Haven game shop and barbershop Maverick's Men's Hair.

Yet another new arrival to the Kendall Yards area is Crepe Cafe Sisters over on the neighborhood's western edge at 441 N. Nettleton, across a parking lot from Park Lodge, Hello Sugar and Indaba Coffee. The venture offering fresh-made sweet and savory crepes (including gluten-free options) began as a food truck; its owners had sought a permanent storefront for several years.

Another locally owned restaurant has returned in new form after being closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. North Hill on Garland (706 W. Garland) reopened last month under the new ownership of recently returned Spokane native David Hayes, who last operated a restaurant on the Oregon Coast. So far Hayes has expanded North Hill's two-level patio, and introduced a revamped pub food menu with flatbreads, salads, shareable appetizers and an extensive wine list. ♦

Trending

After a dormant 2020, the Inland Northwest film industry is ready for its close-up
Food and beverage flights are trending on local menus, from margaritas to pizza and tacos to coffee
Radical sounds: A new Apple+ docuseries looks at the music and mayhem of 1971
Ten things we're not doing to solve Spokane's growing housing crisis
Pushed Out uses an Idaho town to offer a different perspective on the theme of westward expansion
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Two for the Show"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of To-go Box

Make your Mother's Day brunch reservations now; plus other food updates

By Chey Scott

The Board's Mother's &#10;Day brunch box.

Stella's Cafe is taking over the Eyvind kitchen; plus recent openings and reopenings

By Chey Scott

Tony Brown is turning his Eyvind spot into the new home of Stella's Cafe.

Bean & Pie has fun in store for 3/14; plus, local St. Paddy's Day specials

By Chey Scott

O'Doherty's Hooligan &amp; Hannigan Rueben.

Eastern Washington restaurants move to 25 percent indoors, plus some new spots in North Idaho

By Carrie Scozzaro and Chey Scott

Different name, same delicious pie: Veraci is now Versalia Pizza.
More »

Latest in Food News

Food and beverage flights are trending on local menus, from margaritas to pizza and tacos to coffee

By Chey Scott

Tom Sawyer Country Coffee's coffee flight.

Seattle restaurateur Ethan Stowell debuts his popular pasta-centric eatery Tavolàta in the heart of downtown Spokane

By Chey Scott

FROM LEFT: Executive Chef Scott Siff, General Manager Tania Siff and owner Ethan Stowell.

Chef Chad White's coastal Mexican eatery Zona Blanca reopens in a larger space with an expanded menu

By Chey Scott

At&uacute;n tacos with yellowfin tuna.

The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a vital safety net for some local restaurant and bar owners

By Chey Scott

Owners Kori Henderson and Paul Blacketer at Whim Wine Bar.
More »

Readers also liked…

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.

The new chef at North Hill on Garland talks goals, her love of Vietnamese pho and influential local chefs

By Chey Scott

Chef Kadra Evans.

The new Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern opens in Hillyard, offering burgers, beer and friendly neighborhood vibes

By Chey Scott

Indulge in Barnwood's mac and cheese egg rolls.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Meet the Makers: Cedar Draw Cider

Meet the Makers: Cedar Draw Cider @ Coeur d' Alene Cider Company

Fri., May 28, 5-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 27- 2, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation