EVENTS | Patriotic Duty, Making Magic, Star Wars in Concert and More!

Patriotic Duty

The story of America then, told by America now. And more relevant than ever. After a pandemic postponement, Hamilton is at last arriving in Spokane. Featuring Lin Manuel-Miranda's score blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton has created a revolutionary moment in theatre. The musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education, won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. May 3-22; Tue-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat-Sun at 1 pm. $30 -$249. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. broadwayspokane.com. 509-279-7000.

Making the Magic

From the makers of Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls, comes an extraordinary exhibition at the MAC celebrating over 25 years of DreamWorks Animation. The show features more than 400 items including rare and never-seen-before concept drawings, original artifacts, interactives, film clips, and more. Advance tickets for weekends are recommended but not required. March 27-Sept. 11; Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm (third Thursdays until 8 pm). $15 - $20. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org. 509-456-3931

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Since the release of the first Star Wars movies over 40 years ago, the saga's had an immense impact on film and culture at large. In this concert, conductor Morihiko Nakahara, along with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, brings the force from a galaxy far, far away to the Fox Theater. Watch A New Hope while the Spokane Symphony plays John Williams' iconic score live, and see (and hear) Star Wars like never before. Sat, May 7 at 8 pm and Sun, May 8 at 3 pm. $20-$103. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. foxtheaterspokane.org (509-624-1200)

Stars on Ice

After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, the 2022 Stars on Ice tour is back and featuring the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team who just competed in the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. With names like Olympic Champion Nathan Chen and new Olympic medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the ice will be packed with Olympic talent. Fri, May 27 at 7:30 pm. $32-$142. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. spokanearena.com (509-279-7000)

Mary Farrell & the Siete Printers

As a part of the 2022 Spokane Print Fest, Saranac Art Projects is showcasing new works from Mary Farrell and the Siete Printers. Farrell explores moments of passage through her print work and the Siete Printers, composed of various visiting printmakers, specialize in relief, serigraphy and intaglio printmaking with diverse applications in various urban environments. The show continues through April 30th. Open Fri-Sat from 12-8 pm. Free. Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. spokaneprintfest.com