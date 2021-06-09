Scoops & bowls, animals on parade and more events!

Scoops & Bowls

Urban Art Co-op and Pottery Studio's annual fundraiser was, like everything else, on hiatus last year. Locals can get a handmade bowl and ice cream, however, when the event returns this summer. Hosted in idyllic Manito Park, Scoops & Bowls offers a wide selection of handmade bowls for purchase; each piece lovingly handmade by a member of the studio and art education center. Anyone who buys a bowl gets to enjoy some ice cream, too, and while the summer treat isn't served in your new bowl for several health and safety reasons, you'll be able to enjoy plenty more scoops in it at home in days to come. All funds raised help keep the studio's doors open so that current and future students can take classes, and members can use its equipment to craft their next masterpiece. Sat, July 17 from 10 am-4 pm. $10+. Manito Park, 1800 S. Grand Blvd. urbanartcoop.org and facebook.com/urbanartcoop (509-327-9000)



Need a Bike?

Cyclists of any age and interest level can get a fresh set of wheels, new or used, in all sizes, types and price ranges at the annual Spokane Bike Swap. Register on Friday June 11, between 3 and 7 pm, to sell a bike. Local bike shops will be onsite with gear and special event discounts. Donate a bike and you'll get free entry in exchange. All proceeds from the Spokane Bike Swap are donated to a local charity. Sat, June 12 from 10 am-4 pm. $5; kids 12 and under free. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. spokanebikeswap.com

Smoke Ready

With the possibility of wildfire smoke once again blanketing the region during the peak of summer, the Spokane County Library District is co-hosting an online session with the Washington State Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency to help residents prepare for "smoke season." They'll offer information and techniques to help reduce exposure to harmful smoke particles, including ways to keep indoor air cleaner. Tue, June 15 from 6-7 pm. Free. Online; register required at scld.org

Animals on Parade

Teams can start forming now for the Spokane Humane Society's 18th annual Parade of Paws fundraiser. Gather five or more friends and family members to form a "Dog Pack" and challenge each other to collect pledges that support the nonprofit animal shelter's important work. Choose a two- or four-mile walk (pets on leashes), in the northeast Spokane neighborhood. Sat, July 24 at 10 am. By donation. Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana St. spokanehumanesociety.org (467-5253)