Events: Winter Cheer Galore

By

click to enlarge Events: Winter Cheer Galore

NORTHWEST WINTERFEST

Take traditional holiday lights and multiply them by a thousand, and you'll have Northwest Winterfest. Staring and ooh-ing and ahh-ing at the lights is a delight, no matter how old or young you are, but you'll also want to take in displays showcasing holiday traditions from cultural groups around the world. All the wonder will surely make you hungry, so plan to check out local food trucks and drink options onsite as well. Dec. 2-Jan. 1, 2023, Fri from 5-8 pm, Sat from 4-8 pm and Sun from 3-6 pm, $10-$15, all ages, Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. northwestwinterfest.com

click to enlarge Events: Winter Cheer Galore

BrrrZAAR

Spokane is turning into an art city, thanks to the incredible local artists who stick around and present their hard work to the community year after year. BrrrZAAR is the one-stop shop for all things local art, but it might take you a few hours to see it all. Taking place on all three levels of River Park Square, it's one of the largest art markets in Spokane. Not only will patrons find thousands of locally made items, the event also includes live music and activities for all ages. Spread holiday cheer by supporting local artists and buying some amazing last-minute gifts. Dec. 17 from 10 am-8 pm, free admission, River Park Square. terrainspokane.com

Events: Winter Cheer Galore

SCARED SCRIPTLESS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? is a classic 1990s to early 2000s improv comedy show in which both Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood starred as regular cast members. Time hasn't slowed these guys down though — they regularly appear on the reboot of the show and are also appearing at the Fox Theater for an entire night of non-scripted comedy. From making up original scenes to singing completely improvised songs, plan for plenty of laughs with this comedic duo up on stage. Fri, Jan. 13 at 7:30 pm, $28-$58, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. foxtheaterspokane.org

click to enlarge Events: Winter Cheer Galore

MAC & CHEESE FESTIVAL

Food can transport us back to childhood with one bite and, no matter how old we get, mac and cheese is still the ultimate comfort food. So celebrate your childhood for a day at this annual event that features variations on the cheesy dish by local chefs competing for the Golden Noodle Award. Wash down your pasta with craft beer pairings, and don't forget to vote for your favorite creation to win the People's Choice Trophy. Sat, Jan. 14, price TBA, downtown Coeur d'Alene. cdadowntown.com

click to enlarge Events: Winter Cheer Galore

SPOKANE'S LUNAR NEW YEAR

About a month after the Gregorian calendar New Year comes the Chinese Lunar New Year. This local Lunar New Year celebration features cultural dances, an Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander business expo and other events — many take place in the Spokane Convention Center, but various performances can be found all around downtown Spokane. And there will be fireworks, starting at 7 pm! Vist the following link for a full schedule of celebratory events. Sat, Jan. 28 from 1-7 pm, free, all ages, downtown Spokane. spokaneunitedwestand.org

Trending

Tags

Speaking of Events

Traditions To Unite Us

Traditions To Unite Us

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events

By Madison Pearson

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events

Two October events to get you pumped for the upcoming ski season

By Madison Pearson

Two October events to get you pumped for the upcoming ski season

Four events to learn more about the MAC's fall exhibits

By Madison Pearson

Four events to learn more about the MAC's fall exhibits
More »

Latest in Home

Where Function Meets Style

By Anne McGregor

Where Function Meets Style

Dare to Discover

By Anne McGregor

Dare to Discover

Step into a Mystery

By Anne McGregor

Step into a Mystery

If moving isn't an option, designers can remake an OK-for-now house into a perfect fit

By Anne McGregor

If moving isn't an option, designers can remake an OK-for-now house into a perfect fit
More »
More Home
All Health & Home

Things To Do

Keiko Hara: Four Decades of Paintings and Prints

Keiko Hara: Four Decades of Paintings and Prints @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Tuesdays-Saturdays. Continues through March 4

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.
Read More about Madison Pearson

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 8-14, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation