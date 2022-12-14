Events: Winter Cheer Galore

NORTHWEST WINTERFEST

Take traditional holiday lights and multiply them by a thousand, and you'll have Northwest Winterfest. Staring and ooh-ing and ahh-ing at the lights is a delight, no matter how old or young you are, but you'll also want to take in displays showcasing holiday traditions from cultural groups around the world. All the wonder will surely make you hungry, so plan to check out local food trucks and drink options onsite as well. Dec. 2-Jan. 1, 2023, Fri from 5-8 pm, Sat from 4-8 pm and Sun from 3-6 pm, $10-$15, all ages, Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. northwestwinterfest.com

BrrrZAAR

Spokane is turning into an art city, thanks to the incredible local artists who stick around and present their hard work to the community year after year. BrrrZAAR is the one-stop shop for all things local art, but it might take you a few hours to see it all. Taking place on all three levels of River Park Square, it's one of the largest art markets in Spokane. Not only will patrons find thousands of locally made items, the event also includes live music and activities for all ages. Spread holiday cheer by supporting local artists and buying some amazing last-minute gifts. Dec. 17 from 10 am-8 pm, free admission, River Park Square. terrainspokane.com

SCARED SCRIPTLESS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? is a classic 1990s to early 2000s improv comedy show in which both Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood starred as regular cast members. Time hasn't slowed these guys down though — they regularly appear on the reboot of the show and are also appearing at the Fox Theater for an entire night of non-scripted comedy. From making up original scenes to singing completely improvised songs, plan for plenty of laughs with this comedic duo up on stage. Fri, Jan. 13 at 7:30 pm, $28-$58, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. foxtheaterspokane.org

MAC & CHEESE FESTIVAL

Food can transport us back to childhood with one bite and, no matter how old we get, mac and cheese is still the ultimate comfort food. So celebrate your childhood for a day at this annual event that features variations on the cheesy dish by local chefs competing for the Golden Noodle Award. Wash down your pasta with craft beer pairings, and don't forget to vote for your favorite creation to win the People's Choice Trophy. Sat, Jan. 14, price TBA, downtown Coeur d'Alene. cdadowntown.com

SPOKANE'S LUNAR NEW YEAR

About a month after the Gregorian calendar New Year comes the Chinese Lunar New Year. This local Lunar New Year celebration features cultural dances, an Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander business expo and other events — many take place in the Spokane Convention Center, but various performances can be found all around downtown Spokane. And there will be fireworks, starting at 7 pm! Vist the following link for a full schedule of celebratory events. Sat, Jan. 28 from 1-7 pm, free, all ages, downtown Spokane. spokaneunitedwestand.org