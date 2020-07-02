Everything is a little bit weird this year, so why should Independence Day be any different?

By

click to enlarge Fireworks are high on the list of socially distanced entertainment options.
The upside of celebrating July 4 during a pandemic is that many of the activities you'd typically participate in — backyard barbecues, fireworks shows, day drinking — can be done safely and socially distanced. So buck up if you're bummed out that Spokane isn't doing fireworks at Riverfront Park this year, and Coeur d'Alene isn't doing its downtown parade or fireworks, either. You still have plenty of options, and you can find them at Inlander.com.

Here are some of the highlights:

TRADITIONAL FUN
Spokane Parks is hosting four drive-in fireworks shows, all starting at 10 pm Saturday, so pack a picnic and keep your distance while you enjoy the celebrations at Avista Stadium, Ferris High School, Merkel Sports Complex and Plante's Ferry Sports Stadium.

Pullman is hosting its 45th Fourth of July Celebration with a fireworks show, and is asking visitors to get some takeout from a local restaurant and sit at socially distanced intervals for the show. Liberty Lake is also doing fireworks at 10 pm, and asks viewers to watch from home or their cars. And in Worley, Idaho, a parking lot barbecue and fireworks at dusk are the perfect capper to a day of golf if you can swing it at the CIRCLING RAVEN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION.

EAT IT UP
Wild Dawgs in downtown Spokane is hosting its first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Competition Saturday. You're too late to sign up if you haven't already, but the social distancing will come in handy if anyone hurls. The fun starts at 5 pm, and remember to bring your mask and get there early since space is obviously limited. At Calypso's Coffee Shop in Coeur d'Alene, they're hosting a FOURTH OF JULY VEGAN BBQ in the parking lot starting at 11 am Saturday.

MOTORIN'
The Stateline Speedway in Post Falls is hosting its regular Demolition Derby and Fireworks show Friday, July 3, so you can take in all the Phase 4 fun and still do Independence Day on Saturday. The real appeal is the motorhome division of the demo derby — big vehicles make for big crashes. Meanwhile, Spokane County Raceway in Airway Heights is hosting Independence Matsuri Drifters July 4-5, and among the track's COVID-19 precautions are requests for race fans to pack their own face masks, hand sanitizer and garbage bags. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Still Booming"

The Royal Fireworks show is back in Riverfront Park after two years off, with a very special treat

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

The Royal Band, conducted b David Dutton, performs George Frideric Handel's "Musick for the Royal Fireworks, 1749, as fireworks are set off over Riverfront Park, during the Royal Fireworks Concert, Sunday, July 26, 2015, in Spokane.

WSU among state schools backing DACA, Hurricane Irma strikes Caribbean, and morning headlines

By Michael Mahoney

WSU among state schools backing DACA, Hurricane Irma strikes Caribbean, and morning headlines

UW Medicine study pinpoints the most dangerous type of fireworks

By Brad Brown

This Fourth of July, be smart and leave the fireworks to the professionals in order to avoid serious injuries.
Artistic Director Dawn Wolski is leading the Inland Northwest Opera through the coronavirus with passion and some creative planning

By Lizzie Oswalt

Dawn Wolski performing in Don Giovanni in 2014.

Animal Crossing is a relaxing outlet — even for the novice gamer

By Nathan Weinbender

Animal Crossing is a relaxing outlet — even for the novice gamer

Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom

By Dan Nailen

Cheap ice cream, bad basketball and a dumb-but-lovable guy combine for real laughs on Robbie.
A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine and The Oregonian. He grew up across the country in an Air Force family and studied at...
