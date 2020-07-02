Everything is a little bit weird this year, so why should Independence Day be any different?

click to enlarge Fireworks are high on the list of socially distanced entertainment options.

The upside of celebrating July 4 during a pandemic is that many of the activities you'd typically participate in — backyard barbecues, fireworks shows, day drinking — can be done safely and socially distanced. So buck up if you're bummed out that Spokane isn't doing fireworks at Riverfront Park this year, and Coeur d'Alene isn't doing its downtown parade or fireworks, either. You still have plenty of options, and you can find them at Inlander.com.

Here are some of the highlights:

TRADITIONAL FUN

Spokane Parks is hosting four drive-in fireworks shows, all starting at 10 pm Saturday, so pack a picnic and keep your distance while you enjoy the celebrations at Avista Stadium, Ferris High School, Merkel Sports Complex and Plante's Ferry Sports Stadium.

Pullman is hosting its 45th Fourth of July Celebration with a fireworks show, and is asking visitors to get some takeout from a local restaurant and sit at socially distanced intervals for the show. Liberty Lake is also doing fireworks at 10 pm, and asks viewers to watch from home or their cars. And in Worley, Idaho, a parking lot barbecue and fireworks at dusk are the perfect capper to a day of golf if you can swing it at the CIRCLING RAVEN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION.

EAT IT UP

Wild Dawgs in downtown Spokane is hosting its first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Competition Saturday. You're too late to sign up if you haven't already, but the social distancing will come in handy if anyone hurls. The fun starts at 5 pm, and remember to bring your mask and get there early since space is obviously limited. At Calypso's Coffee Shop in Coeur d'Alene, they're hosting a FOURTH OF JULY VEGAN BBQ in the parking lot starting at 11 am Saturday.

MOTORIN'

The Stateline Speedway in Post Falls is hosting its regular Demolition Derby and Fireworks show Friday, July 3, so you can take in all the Phase 4 fun and still do Independence Day on Saturday. The real appeal is the motorhome division of the demo derby — big vehicles make for big crashes. Meanwhile, Spokane County Raceway in Airway Heights is hosting Independence Matsuri Drifters July 4-5, and among the track's COVID-19 precautions are requests for race fans to pack their own face masks, hand sanitizer and garbage bags. ♦