EWU debuts new brewing certificate in collab with No-Li Brewhouse; plus, lake season is here and new breakfast options

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo No-Li Brewhouse's John Bryant

There's no doubt that craft brewing in Eastern Washington is a thing, with more than 60 breweries throughout the Inland Northwest and more bubbling up with regularity. Up until recently, however, educational opportunities to learn the trade have been limited to on-the-job training via the "school of hard knocks" or a program some miles away including at Central Washington University.

A new certificate program at Eastern Washington University ought to help improve the flow of brewmeisters and others interested in the craft beer industry.

The 15-credit program — now accepting students for fall 2022 enrollment — was the brainchild of EWU's Chris Cindric, a senior lecturer for the Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences who teaches a class called Craft Beer Evaluation and Service at EWU, and No-Li Brewhouse owner John Bryant. The two met when Cindric was preparing for his beer-forward podcast, Wheat, Wheat, Don't Tell Me!, and invited Bryant to speak to his students.

No-Li generously donated $10,000 to help kickstart the new Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program during EWU's recent annual Giving Day. Find details about the course offerings at ewu.edu/chsph.

BREAKFAST IS BACK

Masselow's Steakhouse, until recently a dinner-only venue inside Northern Quest Resort & Casino, relaunched its breakfast menu this month with hearty classics like chicken and waffles ($23), eggs benedict ($23), and corned beef hash and eggs ($24). For the lighter appetite, try local Snoqualmie Falls brand oatmeal ($10/cup, $12/bowl) or the huckleberry hand pie ($9). Breakfast is served weekdays from 7-11 am, and weekends from 7 am-noon.

If you're more interested in breakfast for dinner, plan on attending Masselow's "pajama party" on Thursday, May 26. Dress in your favorite PJs and enjoy an evening of morning-type foods plus live entertainment from 5-9 pm. Visit northernquest.com/dining-bars/restaurants/masselows.

LAKE SEASON RETURNS

The lakeside views at The Coeur d'Alene Resort are amazing year-round, but the resort's TERRACE ROOFTOP LOUNGE is only open seasonally, so check your weather app before planning to visit the downtown spot, open daily from 3-9 pm. The lounge overlooks the marina with a view southward across the lake and a great vantage point for Coeur d'Alene sunsets.

The lounge's modest menu includes select bottled beer, red and white wines, and specialty cocktails like the Halley's Comet ($13) with 44 North Nectarine, St. Germaine, muddled cucumber, and both lemon and cranberry juice. For light bites, try smoky beef sliders ($13) with caramelized onion-bacon jam, ahi crudo ($18), or an artisan flatbread ($14) like the fig with feta cheese.

To get to the rooftop lounge, go to Dockside Restaurant and take the north tower elevator to the second floor. Visit cdaresort.com/dining.

For another seasonal lakeside spot, head north of Coeur d'Alene to Beyond Hope Resort on Lake Pend Oreille for PEARL'S ON THE LAKE (1267 Peninsula Rd., Hope). Brought to you by Pack River Store owners Alex and Brittany Jacobson, Pearl's offers fine-dining food for lunch, served from 11 am-3 pm, with dishes like portabella mushroom fritters ($15), vegetarian Thai yellow curry over rice ($21, add protein $4-$7) and kale Caesar salad ($12). Visit facebook.com/pearlsonthelake. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.