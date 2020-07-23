EWU Eagles picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky by media, coaches

The Big Sky Conference is currently hosting its "Virtual Media Days" for the upcoming football season, and today announced its preseason coaches and media polls.
The Eastern Washington Eagles were picked finish fourth in the Big Sky by both coaches and media after entering the last two seasons as conference favorites. Picked ahead of the Eags for 2020 is two-time defending conference champ Weber State, as well as Montana and Montana State. EWU is set to play all three of those teams at home in the upcoming fall.
The University of Idaho Vandals were voted to finish ninth by conference coaches and eighth by media.
Eastern Washington's season kicks off September 5 with a game against SEC powerhouse Florida, barring any coronavirus-related changes to college football this year.