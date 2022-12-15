Explore new bars, breweries and other places to get your drink on this holiday season

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro photo 45 Degree is Spokane Valley's newest brewery.

You might say the Spokane Valley brewing scene has turned the corner. Matt Hedman and Kevin Campbell have turned the former Hopped Up Brewing (which closed in 2021) into 45 Degree Brewhouse, a play on the building's iconic A-frame from its earliest days as an IHOP restaurant.

"The 45 degree does not stop at the roof line," says co-owner Campbell, adding "it also represents the angle of a perfectly poured beer."

The duo are doing most of the brewing themselves for now, with a little help from others.

"Everyone in this brew community tends to operate like a true cooperative where everyone openly extends genuine offers of knowledge sharing and support," Campbell says.

Look for a continuously rotating beer selection, like their first brew, Sun Child, a Belgian-style India pale ale, or the new Strawberry Blonde, as well as cider on tap.

Friends and family have also pitched in on creating the chalet-like interior, with murals that go all the way to the ceiling, as well as creating the evolving food menu. Enjoy an oversized pretzel and a pint ($15) or sausage plate ($5), choosing two of a rotating selection like beer-braised brats or a traditional Polish sausage. Check facebook.com/45degreebrewhouse for the latest specials.

OPENINGS

BOTTLE JOY opened in Coeur d'Alene (1208 E. Sherman Ave.) in the former 1210 Tavern space offering beer, wine, cider, kombucha, canned cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks. It offers both indoor seating and an excellent patio area for warmer weather, plus a packaged goods area for to-go beverages. Visit bottlejoycda.com.

Looking for a brewery in Spokane's Five Mile area? Look for SPOKANITE BREWING (6607 N. Ash St.) and check out its One 10 Stout or the Uncle Porter's Porter, which won a silver medal in the brown porter category at the recent 2022 Washington Beer Awards.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Whistle Punk was among local company at the Washington Beer Awards.

CELEBRATIONS

Continuing with brewing news, additional Spokane-area award winners from the 2022 WASHINGTON BEER AWARDS include a bronze medal for Garland Brew Werks' Märzen Lager (German-style maerzens); gold for Whistle Punk Brewing's Schwarzbier (German-style schwarzbiers) and for its Apricot Crumble (experimental beers); gold for Perry Street Brewing's Speechless IPA (New Zealand-style India pale ales), and silver for Uprise Brewing Co.'s Guava Gose Fruited Sour (goses).

Also in Spokane, Brick West Brewing Co. took home three medals: a bronze for its Festbier (German-style Oktoberfests) and for its Riverside (German-style kölsches), as well as a silver for its Helping Hand (juicy/hazy IPAs).

Liberty Lake's Snow Eater Brewing Co. earned a bronze medal for its Moose Trot and Pullman-based Paradise Creek Brewery took silver for its MooJoe Milk Stout (coffee/chocolate beers).

NO-LI BREWHOUSE'S 25 Days of Christmas is underway. Until Dec. 24, No-Li is donating $1,000-$2,000 each day to local charitable organizations in Spokane and North Idaho, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Washington State Firefighters' Association, SCRAPS Hope Foundation and Newby-ginnings of North Idaho. On Christmas Day, No-Li also plans to donate $10,000 to Giving Back Packs, which provides backpacks full of clothes, snacks and other vital supplies to those experiencing homelessness. Visit nolibrewhouse.com/25days to find out more. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.