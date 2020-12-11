Eyes On Eagles

Majestic bald eagles flock to Lake Coeur d'Alene every winter, and you can catch a glimpse from the lake itself. Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises offers special cruises to the eagles' kokanee salmon hunting grounds, Saturdays and Sundays in December, and daily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3. (Visit cdacruises.com.) Or to view the birds from shore, the Bureau of Land Management recommends three locations: Higgins Point, the Mineral Ridge boat ramp or Mineral Ridge trailhead. Take exit 22 from I-90 to Wolf Lodge Bay and then head south on highway 97. Park off the main road and bring binoculars.