Facebook must better police online hate, state attorneys general say

By

click to enlarge A sign at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., July 15, 2020. In a letter to Facebook, twenty state attorneys general have called on the company to better prevent messages of hate, bias and disinformation from spreading, and said the company needed to provide more help to users facing online abuse. - JIM WILSON/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jim Wilson/The New York Times
A sign at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., July 15, 2020. In a letter to Facebook, twenty state attorneys general have called on the company to better prevent messages of hate, bias and disinformation from spreading, and said the company needed to provide more help to users facing online abuse.
By Davey Alba
The New York Times Company

Twenty state attorneys general on Wednesday called on Facebook to better prevent messages of hate, bias and disinformation from spreading, and said the company needed to provide more help to users facing online abuse.

In a letter to the social media giant, the officials said they regularly encountered people facing online intimidation and harassment on Facebook. They outlined seven steps the company should take, including allowing third-party audits of hate content and offering real-time assistance to users.


“We hope to work with you to ensure that fewer individuals suffer online harassment and discrimination, and that it is quickly and effectively addressed when they do,” said the letter, which was addressed to Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and its chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg. The officials who signed the letter, all of them Democrats, represent states including New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California, as well as the District of Columbia.

The letter adds to the rising pressure facing Zuckerberg and his company to stop disinformation and harassment on Facebook. Civil rights leaders, advertisers and some of the company’s own employees have criticized Facebook for failing to curtail the spread of noxious content. Extremists and conspiracists have turned to social media — most often Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — to circulate falsehoods about the coronavirus pandemic, the coming presidential election and Black Lives Matter protests.

According to the attorneys general, Facebook in particular has not done enough. The officials pointed to Facebook’s recent Civil Rights Audit — which found that advertisers could still run ads that painted a religious group as a threat to the “American way of life” — as evidence that the social network had fallen short.

“Facebook has a hate speech, discrimination, disinformation problem,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, of New Jersey, who led the letter, said in an interview. “The way I view it, as an attorney general, is that it directly affects public safety in my state, that the groups that are allowed to find community online, on Facebook, allow hate to be normalized.”


Daniel Roberts, a spokesman for Facebook, said in a statement that the company was investing billions of dollars to combat hate speech and misinformation. “We share the Attorneys Generals’ goal of ensuring people feel safe on the internet and look forward to continuing our work with them,” he said.

Tags

Trending

How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Washington's primary election: Matt Shea dropped out, but he's still the center of attention in the 4th Legislative District
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

After Census Bureau announces early end to its count, fears of a skewed tally rise

By The New York Times

Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, testifies to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020. The Census Bureau confirmed late Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, that it plans to cut four weeks from the schedule for finishing its count of the nation’s 330 million residents, a turnabout that census experts said would deeply imperil an accurate tally of the population.

District attorney is investigating Trump and his company over fraud, filing suggests

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion on donating plasma at the headquarters of the American Red Cross in Washington on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Manhattan district attorney’s office suggested on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, that it has been investigating Trump and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud, a significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past.

How a $175 COVID-19 Test Led to $2,479 in Charges

By ProPublica

How a $175 COVID-19 Test Led to $2,479 in Charges

Microsoft said to be in talks to buy TikTok, as Trump weighs curtailing app

By The New York Times

Microsoft said to be in talks to buy TikTok, as Trump weighs curtailing app
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Historic Monument Dedication: Walter Lawson

Historic Monument Dedication: Walter Lawson @ Greenwood Memorial Terrace

Fri., Aug. 7, 2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 30- 5, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation