Facing severe budget cuts, EWU faculty gives president Cullinan a vote of no confidence

EWU President Mary Cullinan lacks the confidence of EWU faculty.

Before the vote of no confidence Monday, Cullinan joined the Zoom meeting and gave a statement in anticipation of what was to come.



"I'm disappointed that many of you are disappointed in my leadership," Cullinan said. "These are incredibly difficult times for Eastern. I know faculty is intensely concerned. I'm intensely concerned." "I think we're deeply worried about her navigation through the COVID-19 crisis," says EWU faculty organization president Julia Smith. "But the concerns actually come from before. The COVID-19 crisis just makes this more pressing and more concerning."

EWU's Board of Trustees has since changed course from its February decision and will now hire an outside consultant to review the athletics budget.

That would mean that cuts of $19 million to instruction and less than 500,000 in athletics.

Faculty members further questioned that proposal Monday.



"The key to a university is students, and what they're actually there for, which is getting degrees," Smith tells the Inlander. "Everything else is a little less vital to the university."



Mary Voves, EWU's vice president of business and finance, says those would represent only "the first cut for athletics" and the university would wait for further cuts based on the consultant's report.



"In times of crisis, stability of leadership might be valued, but it's because we so desperately need an effective, compassionate, and tough-minded president who can articulate a coherent and concrete vision that we had to act now, in order to preserve our core function — the personal, professional, and academic growth and success of our students," Smith says.