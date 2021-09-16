FALL ARTS: Visual Arts Events

click to enlarge Emily Trueblood's Barrow Street, 1975 can be viewed at Staying Home: Interior Views from the Collection of the Jundt Art Museum

Through Dec. 18

BLACK LIVES MATTER ARTIST GRANT EXHIBITION

Over the past year, three universities awarded grants to 60 artists from across Washington and Oregon "who are using their voices, experiences, and artistic expression toward social justice efforts in response to systemic racism," according to Washington State University's Jordan Schnitzer Museum, which hosts 20 of those artists. Additional programming includes an intergenerational discussion with several of the participating artists Sept. 29. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Pullman, free, Tue-Fri 1-4 pm; Sat 10 am-4 pm (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

Through Dec. 31

STAYING HOME: INTERIOR VIEWS FROM THE COLLECTION OF THE JUNDT ART MUSEUM

At a time when many of us have had enough of looking at our own four walls, the Jundt is inviting us to see others' spaces through their eyes. This exhibition brings together more than 20 prints, photos and paintings from the museum's permanent collection, each of which relates to the theme of domestic space — even if they happen to be inside looking out, like Emily Trueblood's linocut print Barrow Street (1975). Jundt Art Museum, Gonzaga University, free, Mon-Fri 10 am-3 pm (E.J. IANNELLI)

Through March 12, 2022

MIRROR, MIRROR: THE PRINTS OF ALISON SAAR

LA-based artist Alison Saar is perhaps best known as a sculptor who draws inspiration from ancient European, African and American folk art but is resolutely contemporary in her approach. Mirror, Mirror showcases five of Saar's sculptures as well as about 50 of her prints, which maintain consistency of theme and technique despite an eclectic use of media. That mix can include anything from discarded chair backs and ceiling tin to collages of rags and handkerchiefs. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, Pullman, free, Tue-Fri 1-4 pm; Sat 10 am-4 pm (EI)

Sept. 25

LITTLE SPOKANE RIVER ARTIST STUDIO TOUR

The 14th annual tour is back and better than ever with 48 artists in five studio locations, all within easy driving distance and representing every media imaginable: painting, pottery, photography, leather, fiber, stone, glass and more. This year's limited-edition poster was created by artist and tour participant Sheila Evans. It will be available for $50, the net proceeds of which will benefit Spokane Public Radio, KPBX. Visit littlespokanestudios.com for map, free, 10 am-5 pm (CAS)

Oct. 1-30

HER WORDS TO LIFE: A CELEBRATION OF BLACK WOMEN'S VOICES

Both writers and visual artists, Tracy Poindexter-Canton and Shantell Jackson have teamed up to create an exhibition of visual interpretations of poems and prose written by Black American women writers including Nikki Giovanni, Alice Walker, Audre Lorde and Zora Neale Hurston. The show, which opens Oct. 1 from 5-8 pm, also features an audio playlist of the original poems/prose and installations to further encourage viewer engagement, interaction and education. Terrain Gallery, free, Thu-Sat 6-8 pm (CAS)

Oct. 2-Feb. 13, 2022

LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE DRIEHAUS COLLECTION

Tiffany lamps, synonymous with ornate colors and delicate designs, take their name from Louis Comfort Tiffany, the artist and designer whose studio first introduced and popularized them in the 1890s. But Tiffany was active in several media besides stained glass, including blown glass, ceramics, metalwork, jewelry and painting. His craftsmanship and impeccable eye are on display in this unique exhibition, which features over 60 masterworks from his long career. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Tue-Sun 10 am-5 pm (EI)

Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 15

ARTIST SALON

If you've ever wondered how or why artists make art, The Art Spirit Gallery welcomes you to their new artist salon series, where audience questions help direct an evening of exploration into visual art facilitated by gallery staff. The monthly series runs every third Wednesday through March. The Art Spirit Gallery, Coeur d'Alene, free, 7 pm (CAS)

Nov. 5-26

DREAM REALMS: KATRINA BRENNAN EXHIBITION

Kolva-Sullivan will host this popular local painter whose work has previously appeared at Wiley's Downtown Bistro, Soulful Soups and Prohibition Gastropub. Brennan's first solo show includes colorful, surrealist acrylic paintings of animals and humans, sometimes inspired by her dreams. In addition to the free opening reception during First Friday, Brennan will be at the gallery Fridays 4-8 pm for the duration of the show. Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, free (CAS)

Nov. 5-27

SPOKANE PRINT FEST

Printing is one of the oldest and most varied artforms humans have and continue to work with. Experience the work of 23 artists included in Estampa, hosted by Terrain Gallery and curated by printmakers Carl Richardson and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano. A concurrent exhibit of printmaker Mary Farrell's work is hosted by the MAC. Attend SAGA grant recipient Mel Antona Hewitt's release of Grown Up's First Alphabet, on Nov. 25 from 5-7 at Terrain Gallery. Or sign up for any number of Spokane Print & Publishing Center workshops, from bookbinding to letterpress printing. Locations and times vary, Visit SpokanePrint.org for class details (CAS)

Dec. 3

WINNER TAKES ALL GALA

End the year with an artful evening that might just result in a whole gallery full of paintings, sculpture and more (so everyone on your shopping list could get some great artwork!). Tickets for Emerge's gala are available online beginning Nov. 15. They're $35 for an evening of live music, light refreshments and an opportunity to win the artwork on display (it will also be viewable online) through 6 pm on Dec. 5. Emerge Gallery, Coeur d'Alene, $35, 5-7 pm (CAS) ♦