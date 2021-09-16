FALL ARTS: Words Events

Sept. 28

JESS WALTER: THE COLD MILLIONS

A year after the release of local literary icon Jess Walter's bestselling novel set in early 20th century Spokane, The Cold Millions is coming out in paperback. To celebrate, Spokane Public Library and Auntie's Bookstore are teaming up. This in-person event requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, and purchase of a $5 ticket or a copy of the book. The reading party is at Spokane Public Library's brand new venue, The Hive. The Cold Millions is a wild tale about two young brothers trying to survive in grim and gritty early Spokane — the deep rift back then between rich and poor, haves and have nots, feels eerily prescient in our 100-years-later reality. The Hive, $5, 7 pm, auntiesbooks.com (CHEY SCOTT)

Sept. 29

WHITWORTH PRESIDENT'S LEADERSHIP FORUM: MADELEINE ALBRIGHT

After a decades-long career in diplomacy, Madeleine Albright's resume and accolades are impressive: the U.S.'s first female secretary of state, United Nations ambassador, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and much more. Albright currently serves on the nonprofit, nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations, and is finally coming to Spokane as a guest of Whitworth University for a talk that's been rescheduled twice due to the pandemic. Considering recent events (Afghanistan, that is), we're sure Albright will have a lot of valuable insight to share. Spokane Convention Center, $75, 7:30-9 am, whitworth.edu/leadershipforum (CS)

Oct. 8

BEDTIME STORIES

One unexpected benefit of Humanities Washington's Bedtime Stories fundraiser going virtual yet again: You can actually cozy up in your PJs on the couch while listening to its special storytime session with acclaimed Evergreen State writers. On this year's program is Spokane's own Jess Walter and Moscow-based poet Tiffany Midge. They're joined by acclaimed Seattle author Charles Johnson, and each is sharing a story centered on the theme "Coming Together Again." Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest (pictured) also reads at the event, which raises funding for the statewide nonprofit whose mission is to "open minds and bridge divides by creating spaces to explore different perspectives." Free to participate, donation packages available; 6 pm, humanities.org. (CS)

Oct. 9

TEDx SPOKANE

As a fitting tribute to its 10th anniversary, this year's TEDx Spokane event presents 10 speakers sharing for 10 minutes each. This mini-TED Talk event, where local experts and visionaries share innovative ideas and insight with their fellow community members, also offers options to attend in-person or virtually. This year's speaker lineup includes local philanthropist Rick Clark (pictured) and Spark Central's Executive Director Brooke Matson, alongside experts in music, film, psychology, childhood development, technology and more. Bing Crosby Theater, $35, 6:30 pm, tedxspokane.com. (CS)

Oct. 12

CROSSROADS: JONATHAN FRANZEN IN CONVERSATION WITH MARIA SEMPLE

Auntie's is teaming up with fellow independent bookstores in the Pacific Northwest to present this virtual event with bestselling authors Jonathan Franzen and Maria Semple, in celebration of Franzen's new novel, Crossroads. A story that largely unfolds over a single winter day, Crossroads examines a Midwestern family teetering on the brink of moral crisis in the year 1971. Franzen talks about the novel's creation, inspiration and more with Seattle-based writer Semple, best known for her 2012 novel Where'd You Go, Bernadette. Online, $35 (book purchase as ticket), 6 pm, auntiesbooks.com (CS) ♦