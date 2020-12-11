Family Dinners To-Go

By

click to enlarge hhfood4-1-bdae1378f03a8865.jpg

Here's just a sampling of local family-style take-out options.

Beacon Hill at Home Order at beaconhillathome.square.site for free dinner delivery within a 10 mile radius of Beacon Hill. Deliveries are 3 pm to 5 pm Thursdays or Fridays. (Pictured above.)

The Ivory Table Catering Company "Dinner boxes" feature three days' of ready-to-heat meals, including entrees and sides ($49 per person/per box). A recent weekly three-meal lineup included entrees of French onion soup, slow-cooked barbecue chicken and penne with a brown butter pumpkin cream sauce. All include a variety of side dishes. Add dessert or breakfast sandwiches to your weekly order, which is due by Saturdays at 3 pm. Order at store.ivorytable.com. Pick up on Tuesdays at 1822 E. Sprague. Add $10 for delivery.

Max at Mirabeau in Spokane Valley "Family dinner packs to go" serve four to six people. Options include chicken alfredo ($50), chicken piccata ($60), creamy crab "maccheroni ($80)," grilled salmon ($95), or baby back ribs ($80). Order at maxatmirabeau.com or 922-6252. Same day orders available with three-hour notice. Pick up 4 pm to 8 pm at 1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley. Free delivery on orders of $75 or more.

Charley's Grill & Spirits "Just throw it in the oven and you're ready to go!" meals for two include either chicken with blackberry barbecue sauce ($20) or sirloin steak ($25) with Caesar salad, potatoes and Texas toast, or a chicken cobb salad kit with egg, bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. Call 328-8911 or email Shirley@charleyscatering.com to order. Pick up at 801 N. Monroe.

Nectar Catering and Events Learn to cook some of executive Chef Steven Swenson's most popular meals using the Nectar Fresh make-at-home meal kits ($35, feeds four). Kits include step-by-step instructions and ingredients for making pad thai, sesame ginger beef, honey chipotle pork and other options. Or try Nectar Express for ready to heat, pre-made family platters. Choices include fajitas, pot roast, tikka masala, roasted pork loin or chicken marsala ($40, feeds four) or lasagna ($35, feeds four). Easy-to-reheat brunches including mimosas ($40) also available. Order at 951-2096 or nectarcateringandevents.com/store. Pick up Monday-Friday11 am to 2:30 pm at 120 N. Stevens or choose delivery 3 pm to 6 pm for $5.

Tags

Trending

State Rep. Marcus Riccelli keeps remaking Spokane County's governing bodies — and raising the ire of Commissioner Al French
The Inlander's 2020 Gift Guide
How the elite divide and conquer us
David Fincher's Mank is a reverent but curiously flat tribute to the greatest of American films
Chick-fil-What? Eat these local chicken sandwiches instead.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Food & Cooking

Getting dinner on the table doesn't have to mean spending the afternoon in the kitchen

By Carrie Scozzaro

ABOVE Gourmet grilled cheese sandwich with tomato jam, recipe p. 36. INSET&nbsp;&nbsp;

Recipe: Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Tomato Jam

Recipe: Gourmet Grilled Cheese with Tomato Jam

Recipe: Potato Latkes with Whipped Feta

Recipe: Potato Latkes with Whipped Feta

Not just an alternative to beer, ciders assert their independence at Spokane's One Tree Hard Cider

By LeAnn Bjerken

Not just an alternative to beer, ciders assert their independence at Spokane's One Tree Hard Cider
More »
More Food & Cooking »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Cup of Joy

Cup of Joy @ Trackside Studio

Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 19, 12-4 p.m. Continues through Jan. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 10-16, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation