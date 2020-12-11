Family Dinners To-Go

Here's just a sampling of local family-style take-out options.

Beacon Hill at Home Order at beaconhillathome.square.site for free dinner delivery within a 10 mile radius of Beacon Hill. Deliveries are 3 pm to 5 pm Thursdays or Fridays. (Pictured above.)

The Ivory Table Catering Company "Dinner boxes" feature three days' of ready-to-heat meals, including entrees and sides ($49 per person/per box). A recent weekly three-meal lineup included entrees of French onion soup, slow-cooked barbecue chicken and penne with a brown butter pumpkin cream sauce. All include a variety of side dishes. Add dessert or breakfast sandwiches to your weekly order, which is due by Saturdays at 3 pm. Order at store.ivorytable.com. Pick up on Tuesdays at 1822 E. Sprague. Add $10 for delivery.

Max at Mirabeau in Spokane Valley "Family dinner packs to go" serve four to six people. Options include chicken alfredo ($50), chicken piccata ($60), creamy crab "maccheroni ($80)," grilled salmon ($95), or baby back ribs ($80). Order at maxatmirabeau.com or 922-6252. Same day orders available with three-hour notice. Pick up 4 pm to 8 pm at 1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley. Free delivery on orders of $75 or more.

Charley's Grill & Spirits "Just throw it in the oven and you're ready to go!" meals for two include either chicken with blackberry barbecue sauce ($20) or sirloin steak ($25) with Caesar salad, potatoes and Texas toast, or a chicken cobb salad kit with egg, bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. Call 328-8911 or email Shirley@charleyscatering.com to order. Pick up at 801 N. Monroe.

Nectar Catering and Events Learn to cook some of executive Chef Steven Swenson's most popular meals using the Nectar Fresh make-at-home meal kits ($35, feeds four). Kits include step-by-step instructions and ingredients for making pad thai, sesame ginger beef, honey chipotle pork and other options. Or try Nectar Express for ready to heat, pre-made family platters. Choices include fajitas, pot roast, tikka masala, roasted pork loin or chicken marsala ($40, feeds four) or lasagna ($35, feeds four). Easy-to-reheat brunches including mimosas ($40) also available. Order at 951-2096 or nectarcateringandevents.com/store. Pick up Monday-Friday11 am to 2:30 pm at 120 N. Stevens or choose delivery 3 pm to 6 pm for $5.