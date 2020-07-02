Animal Crossing is a relaxing outlet — even for the novice gamer

By

click to enlarge cult2-1-065862098797b76d.jpg

Unlike most millennials, I haven't purchased a new video game system in at least a decade. I do have a video game library, though it consists entirely of Nintendo and Sega Genesis cartridges. I tend to be vexed by any game that requires more than three buttons.

But even I went hunting for a Nintendo Switch the moment it became clear COVID-related quarantining would last longer than a couple weeks. The Switch has moved 55 million units since hitting the market in 2017, but its numbers really went through the roof in March, which is when seemingly every retailer was sold out of them.

That boom coincided with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which everyone, including your favorite Twitter celebrities, seemed to be playing. If you aren't familiar, the Animal Crossing series is part "life simulation," part task-oriented RPG, and this fifth entry begins with your avatar moving to a deserted island with some charming anthropomorphic animals. You wander around at your leisure, completing such objectives as planting trees, catching fish, and gathering branches to craft into tools. It's refreshingly conflict-free.

Related
The Buzz Bin

The Buzz Bin

In March, New Horizons sold more digital copies in a month than any game before it. The boost was no doubt a byproduct of global self-isolation, as well as a universal desire to vicariously inhabit a place where everyone's always smiling and a broken butterfly net is your greatest inconvenience. Surely, though, there's an irony in millions of people escaping the nuisances of the adult world via a game that involves performing menial chores, paying off debts and engaging in small talk — you know, all the nuisances of the adult world.

I've managed to log about 50 hours of Animal Crossing in the last month, which is nothing compared to the hundreds of hours some friends have played. It sounds ridiculous, but I'm really enjoying disappearing into a game in which I've spent untold minutes pulling weeds. There's also something quaint about a 2020 game that lets you purchase an insane variety of in-game items but makes you wait for the next day's mail to receive it.

As I wander around my personal island of Amity (named for the town in Jaws, though the sharks here are friendly) with its jaunty theme tune floating along on the salty virtual breeze, I feel relaxed. Even for someone as video game-illiterate as me, I understand that's the appeal.

Games that harness kinetic energy and require a gunslinger's hand-eye coordination — not my jam. But one that lets me go fishing all day at my own speed? I'm on island time now. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Fantasy Island"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

As Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger leaves Spokane, the teachers union is eager for new leadership
Remembering the summer singles of 1999 as they turn legal drinking age
Artistic Director Dawn Wolski is leading the Inland Northwest Opera through the coronavirus with passion and some creative planning
As people clamor to get outside, outdoor recreation businesses recover
Local meal delivery services become a helpful resource for businesses and households as the pandemic continues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of The Buzz Bin

The Buzz Bin

The Buzz Bin

New album from Run the Jewels, Wind of Change podcast sings conspiracies, and more you need to know

New album from Run the Jewels, Wind of Change podcast sings conspiracies, and more you need to know

Beer collab All Together now available, Inlander earns SPJ awards, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

In defense of those multi-day social media fads

By Nathan Weinbender

In defense of those multi-day social media fads
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Artistic Director Dawn Wolski is leading the Inland Northwest Opera through the coronavirus with passion and some creative planning

By Lizzie Oswalt

Dawn Wolski performing in Don Giovanni in 2014.

The Buzz Bin

The Buzz Bin

Everything is a little bit weird this year, so why should Independence Day be any different?

By Dan Nailen

Fireworks are high on the list of socially distanced entertainment options.

Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom

By Dan Nailen

Cheap ice cream, bad basketball and a dumb-but-lovable guy combine for real laughs on Robbie.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

First Friday

First Friday @ Spokane

First Friday of every month

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 2- 8, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation