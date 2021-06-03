Farmers markets are back!

Farmers markets have kicked off around the region for the 2021 season, with several newcomers this year, and a few more whose weekly operations begin in early June. The following list includes dates, times and locations for each of the region's markets, all filled with local vendors of fresh produce, handmade and artisan goods, food trucks, entertainment and more. (CHEY SCOTT)
Athol Farmers Market
Fridays from 2-6 pm through Sep. 24. At 30355 Third St. (next to community center and library) Facebook: AtholFarmersMarket
Chewelah Farmers Market
Fridays from 11 am-3:30 pm through Oct. 15. At Chewelah City Park. Chewelahfarmersmarket.com
Clayton Farmers Market
Sundays from 11-4 pm, June 6 through Sept. 26 (except during the county fair). At the Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals
Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market
Fridays from 3-7 pm, June 4 through Sept. 24. At the IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. Market.emersongarfield.org
Fairwood Farmers Market
Tuesdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 12. At the Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. Fairwoodfarmersmarket.org
Garland Summer Market
Tuesdays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 14. Located at Garland and Post (parking lot). Facebook: Garland Summer Market
Hillyard Farmers Market
Mondays from 3-7 pm, June 7 through Oct. 25. At 5102 N. Market St., Spokane. Facebook: HillyardFarmersMarket
Kendall Yards Night Market
Wednesdays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 22. On West Summit Parkway between Cedar Street and Adams Alley, downtown Spokane. KendallNightMarket.org
Kootenai Farmers Market
Saturdays from 9 am-1:30 pm through October 30 (Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden) and Wednesdays from 4-7 pm through September 29 (Fifth and Sherman, downtown Coeur d'Alene). KootenaiFarmersMarkets.org
Liberty Lake Farmers Market
Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 9. At Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln. Llfarmersmarket.com
Millwood Farmers Market
Wednesdays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 29. At Millwood Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave. FarmersMarket.MillwoodNow.org
Moscow Farmers Market
Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 30. At Friendship Square, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Ci.moscow.id.us
N.E.W. Farmers Market
Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 30. At 121 E. Astor St., Colville. NewFarmersMarket.org
Newport Farmers Market
Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 30. At 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. Facebook: NewportFarmersMarket
Pullman Farmers Market
Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 pm, May 26 through Oct. 13. At Brelsford WSU Visitors Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. facebook.com/pullmanfarmersmarket
Sandpoint Farmers Market
Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm and Wednesdays from 3-5:30 pm through Oct. 16. At 231 N. Third Ave. (city lot across from Joel's Mexican). SandpointFarmersMarket.com
South Perry Thursday Market
Thursdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 28. At Perry St. and Tenth Ave., Spokane. ThursdayMarket.org
Spirit Lake Farmers & Flea Market
Thursdays from 3-6 pm through Sep. 16. At 82 Industrial Park (Spirit Valley Christian Fellowship). Facebook: Spirit Lake Farmers and Flea Market
St. Maries Farmers Market
Fridays from 4-7 pm, June 4 through Sep. 24. At Mullan Trail Park (across from cemetery). Facebook: StMariesFarmersMarkets
Spokane Farmers Market
Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 30; Wednesdays from 8 am-1 pm, June 9 through Oct. 27. At 20 W. Fifth Ave. SpokaneFarmersMarket.org
Spokane Valley Farmers Market
Fridays from 4-8 pm, June 4 through Sept. 17. At CenterPlace Regional Event Center (near Discovery Playground), 2426 N. Discovery Place. SpokaneValleyFarmersMarket.org
West Central Farmers Market
First Tuesday of the month from 4-7 pm through Oct. 5. At the West Central Abbey, 1832 W. Dean Ave. westcentralabbey.org/farmers-market
Wonder Saturday Market
Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 30. At the Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. WonderSaturdayMarket.com ♦