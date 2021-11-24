Favorite holiday events and local traditions make a triumphant return after 2020's year off

When it gets dark at 4:30 pm and the temperatures drop below freezing, finding the energy and motivation to leave the comfort of home can be rough (and honestly, that's OK). To ease those winter blues, holiday cheer is here in the form of twinkling lights, elegantly decorated evergreens and much more. Fortunately, the season is looking a lot brighter and more "normal" in 2021, with many local events considered Inland Northwest traditions back on the calendar.
THROUGH JAN. 1
WINTER GLOW SPECTACULAR
The child inside most of us will never tire of the wonderful, fuzzy feeling that comes when viewing bright, colorful holiday lights. There's just something about the warmth, the nostalgia, the hopefulness of those shining beacons on a long, dark winter night. Recapture this feeling with a nighttime trek around Liberty Lake's Orchard Park, all from the comfort of a heated car, once again during the Winter Glow Spectacular holiday lights display. Started back in 2014, and originally staged in downtown Spokane, Winter Glow has quickly become a new holiday tradition bringing joy to the community, thanks to donations and dedicated volunteers. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., free, winterglowspectacular.com
NOV. 25-JAN. 2
JOURNEY TO THE NORTH POLE
See the lights sparkle and shine across the water while floating across the icy cold lake during the Coeur d'Alene Resort's annual holiday lights cruises. These nightly excursions are made even more special for all the children on board — when the boat docks at Santa's workshop, they'll each be greeted by name. Overnight packages at the resort are also offered this season, and some even include milk and cookies delivered to your room, and a fireside storytime for kids. The Coeur d'Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., $11.50-$26.50 (ages 5 and under free), departs daily at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 pm, cdaresort.com
SAT, NOV. 27
NUMERICA TREE LIGHTING
NOV. 30-DEC. 12
CHRISTMAS TREE ELEGANCE
After being forced to take 2020 off, the Spokane Symphony Associates' big holiday-themed fundraiser is back. Not only is the 13-day event a vital channel for the nonprofit to raise money that supports the Spokane Symphony Orchestra's musicians, it's also a holiday tradition drawing thousands of attendees each year to view the elaborately decorated trees and prizes that come with each. As always, raffle tickets to win an entire lot, tree and all, are still just $1 each, with all proceeds going to the symphony, thanks to individuals and businesses underwriting the trees and items on them. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. and Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post; free to view; $1/raffle ticket, spokanesymphonyassoc.org
DEC. 10-19
ENCHANTED GARDEN DRIVE-THRU