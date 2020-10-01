Prepare for the upcoming Dune adaptation by catching up on the franchise

By

click to enlarge artsculture3-1-ec5dc8d938d86c20.jpg

I first picked up a copy of Dune about 10 years ago. The cover, worn and frayed, depicted robed figures walking through a desert: the Fremen. A people who thrive in the harsh and inhospitable landscape of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune.

A new film adaptation of Dune is coming in December (hopefully), and the trailer looks surprisingly good. The film boasts an amazing cast (Oscar Isaac as the Duke Leto!) for starters. More importantly, it just looks right — especially compared to the charmingly disastrous David Lynch adaptation from the '80s. (Please read the book before you watch!) Devotees of Dune, myself included, are excited, to say the least.

Dune is about a war between two rivaling "Great Houses," the Harkonnen (the baddies) and the Atreides, on the desert planet thousands of years in the future. Beneath its seemingly plain surface — just like its titular planet — Dune has much more to offer.

Related
Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

In the climate change era, Dune remains one of the most culturally and politically relevant stories available, contemplating the impact of resource extraction, the symbiosis between creatures and their environment, and conservation (not to mention its deliberations on religious philosophy and mysticism).

However, the legend of Dune actually begins in Oregon, when author Frank Herbert, a lifelong journalist who spent his career up and down the West Coast, was observing the shifting sand dunes off the beaches of the Oregon coast. To prevent this shift from happening, the U.S. Department to Agriculture at the time planned to environmentally engineer a type of beach grass to hold the sand down. The result was Herbert's fascination with desert ecology and culture. (Fun fact: Herbert grew up in the lush forests of my old stomping grounds on the Olympic Peninsula. He later lived on a sustainable homestead in Port Townsend.)

Despite its depth, Dune has never entrenched itself in mainstream culture the way other sci-fi franchises like Star Wars or Strek Trek have. And that's a shame. More people should know about it, not just because its lessons are timeless but because it's a damn good book.

With that, I'll share with you the Bene Gesserit "Litany Against Fear," one of the better known bits of Dune lore:

"I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain."

The original print version of this article was headlined "'Fear is the Mind Killer'"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Consider these public health fundamentals during the COVID-19 pandemic
The bleak, brutal Netflix film The Devil All the Time is richer and more ambitious than its mixed reviews suggest
Hillyard's Market Street Pizza is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite for its casual vibe and classic recipes
What Rolling Stone's new 500 best albums list says about our shifting musical landscape
The lessons for how to avoid massive fires are there. Are we willing to change?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Spokane author Leyna Krow talks about Hollywood's Jordan Peele and Issa Rae taking on her short story "Sinkhole"

By Nathan Weinbender

Even author Leyna Krow doesn't know what Hollywood will do with her short story.

On the water with a diehard Spokane River evangelist

By Dan Nailen

On the water with a diehard Spokane River evangelist

Raised by Wolves, HBO documentary details Nxivm cult, new music and more!

Raised by Wolves, HBO documentary details Nxivm cult, new music and more!
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Pop-art show opening at the MAC offers humor, irony from some of the genre's biggest names

By Dan Nailen

Pop Shop VI by Keith Haring

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

Lovecraft monsters in the South, Spokane Arts Awards winners, new music and more!

National Geographic Live delays its next season start until June 2021

By Dan Nailen

A shot from photographer Keith Ladzinski's Force of Nature show for the National Geographic Live series

Spokane author Leyna Krow talks about Hollywood's Jordan Peele and Issa Rae taking on her short story "Sinkhole"

By Nathan Weinbender

Even author Leyna Krow doesn't know what Hollywood will do with her short story.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Whiskey Barrel Weekend

Whiskey Barrel Weekend @ The Coeur d'Alene Resort

Fri., Oct. 2 and Sat., Oct. 3

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Quinn Welsch

Quinn Welsch is the copy editor of the Inlander.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 1- 7, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation