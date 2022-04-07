Festival at Sandpoint returns with the Beach Boys, Pink Martini, and more

This year's festivities will include nine concerts spanning July 28-August 7. So far three headliners have been announced. The Beach Boys (the Mike Love version) will bring the throwback surf rock and harmony-heavy sounds to Sandpoint on August 4. The ever-popular Pink Martini (with singer China Forbes) will bring its combo of pop standards, jazz, and general pizzaz to town on July 31. And Icelandic blues rocker Kaleo will play some chunky riffs on August 3.
Six more artists are set to be announced to fill out this summer's lineup. Three more will be announced by this time next week, so keep your eyes peeled (or sign up for the fest's newsletter to know ASAP).
Tickets for all three announced shows are available for purchase via FestivalAtSandpoint.com. Tickets for the shows range from $45-$85.
Festival at Sandpoint 2022 Lineup
July 28 - TBA
July 29 - TBA
July 30 - TBA
July 31 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Aug 3 - Kaleo
Aug 4 - The Beach Boys
Aug 5 - TBA
Aug 6 - TBA
Aug 7 - TBA