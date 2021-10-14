Powder Wows

Winter Starts Now

Seventy-two titles and counting, Warren Miller's winter sports films are an annual rite of passage before hitting the slopes for many powder enthusiasts. Screenings of this year's gravity-defying, mountaintop adventures are back to being in person after last year's all-virtual showcase, and the Bing is once again locally hosting, with two screening times. Winter Starts Now takes viewers across the U.S. to breathtaking vistas of the Rocky Mountains, Sun Valley, Tahoe and peaks in Maine all the way to Alaska, including footage of the first disabled ski descent of Denali. The film's cast of pro riders and skiers is stacked with names familiar to those who follow the snowsports world, including many who've been featured in multiple past installments of the Warren Miller anthology. (CHEY SCOTT)

Warren Miller's Winter Starts Now • Sat, Oct. 30 at 4 pm and 7 pm • $19-$22 • All ages; proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required for ages 12+ • Bing Crosby Theater • 901 W. Sprague Ave. • bingcrosbytheater.com • 509-413-2915