Five months into the pandemic, taprooms operate on limited hours while bars and nightclubs wait to reopen

By

click to enlarge FROM LEFT: Berserk owners Josh Davis, James Hunt, Beth McRae and Lon McRae, photographed in 2018. - ERICK DOXEY PHOTO
Erick Doxey photo
FROM LEFT: Berserk owners Josh Davis, James Hunt, Beth McRae and Lon McRae, photographed in 2018.

March seems like an eternity ago, but it's when bars, taprooms, nightclubs and music venues first started shutting their doors as COVID-19 became a regular presence in our daily lives. Five months later, and most of those businesses are still closed, and with no concrete reopening plans on the horizon. The businesses that have opened their doors again, meanwhile, have had to limit their capacities, put up extra precautions and rely primarily on to-go service.

The downtown nightlife spot Berserk has had the stools up on the bar since the end of March. Because Berserk operates under a nightclub license, the place won't be able to legally reopen and allow customers until the city moves into Phase 4 of reopening.

Beth McRae, one of Berserk's four owners, knows that could be months from now. She says she misses the daily operations of the bar, but preventing patrons from congregating in the middle of a pandemic is the right thing to do. Basically, they have to stay closed if they ever want to reopen again.

"I think we're all OK with that scenario," McRae says. "When people go out and drink, they lose their inhibitions. We're all guilty of it. And that's probably not the best thing for stopping the spread of a virus. We want to do what we can do to help people stay safe, but not perpetuate the problem."

In the past, Berserk has regularly hosted live shows, DJ nights, fundraisers and pinball tournaments. None of those events are happening now, obviously, but the space hasn't been totally empty since March: Near the beginning of the pandemic, Berserk's refrigerators were used to store meals for Volunteers of America and it was later used as a safe space for protestors that had been tear gassed at May's Black Lives Matter protests.

The Sprague beer hub Community Pint, meanwhile, is one of several local tap houses that's still slinging suds, albeit with safety measures in place. Right now, the shop is only open for a few hours a day, and all of their sales are to-go — you can grab a couple bottles from their fridge, or get a growler filled. They've also added plexiglass barriers between the register and the customers, and masks are required.

"And we're bleaching everything, all the time," Community Pint owner TJ Wallin says.

The business operates under a tavern license, and Wallin says he briefly considered adding an appetizer menu so he could then apply for a restaurant license, which would allow Community Pint to be open for in-house service again. Wallin also says he thought about opening the patio for customers, but it only seats a handful of people anyway. So neither of those scenarios is likely to happen any time soon, and the grab-and-go model seems to be working for now, even if the margins aren't spectacular.

"But we're very grateful for the support we're getting, and that we've been able to stay open," Wallin says. "We're not in danger of going anywhere. Our fixed costs are lower than a lot of businesses out there."

At Community Pint, most of Wallin's customer base is made up of regulars, who normally stop by for a beer on their way home from work, or who come in weekly to stock up their beer fridges. Some of those customers have stopped coming by the shop, Wallin says, but others are still familiar faces.

"At least I get a few seconds with them," Wallin says. "It's not the business I wanted to have — I wanted people to be sitting down together. But we've created new behavior in our economy because of dire needs."

Similarly, Berserk's clientele was primarily made up of folks who hung out there multiple times a week, and many of them were bartenders and cooks themselves. It's been difficult, McRae says, seeing so many of her regular customers struggle to find work right now, and it's even more difficult that she can't see them because of social distancing.

"The more we socialize in an irresponsible manner, the longer until our bar can open," she says. "We're choosing to take the path of still hunkering down, still doing the best we can, but I do realize there are people out there that are such extroverts, not having social interaction is very difficult for them."

Many of those regular customers have become good friends in the two years since Berserk opened, and McRae gets choked up as she talks about them. Not being able to hang out with them is easily the hardest part of being closed, she says.

"Knowing that a lot of them are struggling right now being quarantined, or having anxiety and depression, and knowing you can't just go hug them — it's pretty emotional," she says. "There are some genuinely wonderful people in the downtown bar community, and knowing they're suffering, and not being able to be there for them — that blows." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Quiet Nights"

Tags

Trending

Leaders in the Inland Northwest urge for the removal of racist landmarks and legacies, and for the historical record to be corrected
Magnolia American Brasserie brings casual, French-inspired eats to Spokane
Navigating the space between stereotype and erasure
Area casinos adapt to the coronavirus to keep their tribal services alive
After a deluge of Spokane women call out alleged rapists and sexual abusers on social media, what comes next?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Area casinos adapt to the coronavirus to keep their tribal services alive

By Dan Nailen

The Coeur d'Alene Casino is quieter than normal, but recovering nicely from its temporary closure.

After a deluge of Spokane women call out alleged rapists and sexual abusers on social media, what comes next?

By Samantha Wohlfeil and Nathan Weinbender

FROM LEFT: Maddison Fernandez, Alexis Taylor and Catherine McCully are speaking out about the prevalence of rape and violence in the community.

Performing arts venues have been forced to slash budgets and furlough staff, but they're aiming to emerge stronger in the end

By E.J. Iannelli

The Fox won't be full for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to huge community events like Bloomsday and Hoopfest, there's only so much they can do to adapt to a COVID-19 world

By Will Maupin

Spokane's streets won't fill for Hoopfest or Bloomsday this year, but you can still compete online.
More »

Latest in Music News

Metallica schedules its first 2020 concert... at a drive-in theater near you

By Nathan Weinbender

Metallica schedules its first 2020 concert... at a drive-in theater near you

Folklore marks Taylor Swift’s transition from memoirist to pop-song storyteller

By Nathan Weinbender

Folklore marks Taylor Swift’s transition from memoirist to pop-song storyteller

As pop’s premier auteur, Beyonce turns Black Is King into a gorgeous platform for up-and-coming artists

By Nathan Weinbender

Black is King

The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years

By Dan Nailen

Dee Snider is releasing a live album on Friday, along with a concert film.
More »

Readers also liked…

Coeur d'Alene songwriter Gabriella Rose's debut EP brings a retro approach to her own experiences

By Howard Hardee

Gabriella Rose's debut record takes inspiration from Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and even Wes Anderson.
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

The Killers

The Killers @ Gorge Amphitheater

Sat., Aug. 22, 8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 20-26, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation