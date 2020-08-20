Flames, smoke and heat are all threats in California fires

By

click to enlarge Luke Iott, a Vacaville firefighter, burns a field ahead of a wildfire in Fairfield, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020. Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 residents near Sacramento, as a combination of uncontrolled fires continued to threaten Northern California on Wednesday. - MAX WHITTAKER/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Max Whittaker/The New York Times
Luke Iott, a Vacaville firefighter, burns a field ahead of a wildfire in Fairfield, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020. Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 residents near Sacramento, as a combination of uncontrolled fires continued to threaten Northern California on Wednesday.
The New York Times Company

Wildfires continued to rip across Northern California on Thursday, as the state struggled to contain the blazes and to help thousands of people who are fleeing their homes amid a grueling heat wave, the coronavirus pandemic and unsafe air thick with smoke.

A large group of fires burning in wine country west of Sacramento had grown to cover 131,000 acres by Thursday, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire authority. The agency said nearly 350,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California, with many fires sparked by lightning strikes in the high heat and then fanned by winds.


Those conditions helped new fires sprout across the state Wednesday and Thursday, and caused other fires to merge, complicating efforts to contain the combined blazes. Almost two dozen major fires were reported Wednesday, and more than 300 smaller ones. Evacuation orders have affected thousands of people in Northern California. The group of wildfires threatening Vacaville, called the LNU Lightning Complex, has already destroyed more than 105 homes and other buildings. Cal Fire said 30,500 more buildings are under threat.

At least two people have died in the firefighting effort. One was a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission who was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday. Another was a worker for Pacific Gas & Electric who had been clearing the area of electrical lines for firefighters and was found unresponsive in his vehicle in Solano County on Wednesday.

California was under intense strain from the heat wave even before the explosion of new fires, with rolling blackouts shutting off power to many residents. The temperature Thursday was expected to again surpass 90 degrees in Sacramento, Napa and Sonoma counties.

East of Silicon Valley, the SCU Lightning Complex group of fires prompted evacuation orders on the edge of San Jose. That combination of about 20 fires grew to 137,475 acres overnight but has largely been kept away from more populated areas.


Brice Bennett, a spokesman for Cal Fire, said firefighters had started to see cooler temperatures and calmer winds at night, allowing them to begin to try to contain the blazes.

“We don’t have the winds that we did three days ago, and that’s a huge impact,” he said.

Tags

Trending

Magnolia American Brasserie brings casual, French-inspired eats to Spokane
Leaders in the Inland Northwest urge for the removal of racist landmarks and legacies, and for the historical record to be corrected
Navigating the space between stereotype and erasure
Five months into the pandemic, taprooms operate on limited hours while bars and nightclubs wait to reopen
Area casinos adapt to the coronavirus to keep their tribal services alive
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Local officials in China hid coronavirus dangers from Beijing, U.S. agencies find

By The New York Times

People, wearing protective clothing to guard against the coronavirus, walk in the departure hall of the Beijing South railway station in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

GOP-led Senate panel details ties between 2016 Trump campaign and Russian interference

By The New York Times

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. A Republican-controlled Senate panel that has spent three years investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference and possible ties to the Trump campaign released its final, sprawling report on Tuesday, drawing to a close one of the highest-profile congressional inquiries in recent memory.

Postal crisis has states looking for alternatives to mail-in ballots

By The New York Times

Postal crisis has states looking for alternatives to mail-in ballots

Trump administration finalizes plan to open arctic refuge to drilling

By The New York Times

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Coeur d'Con 2020

Coeur d'Con 2020 @ Coeur d'Alene Public Library

Sat., Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 20-26, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation