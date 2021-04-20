Fleur de Sel restaurant in Post Falls is closing

Some sad news from the local restaurant scene this afternoon: Fleur de Sel restaurant, the upscale French eatery in Post Falls, is closing next month.

Owners Laurent and Patricia Zirotti announced the closure, but didn't offer many details as to why, in a post shared to Fleur de Sel's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

The post, shown in full at right, mentions that the space has been sold to Allison and Rob Burnett, owners of Embers by the Lake restaurant in nearby Hayden.


Fleur de Sel's last day of service will be May 19.
The restaurant opened back in 2008, and has been celebrated in the region since for its French techniques and European-inspired menu. Chef Laurent Zirotti was nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award in 2017. The Zirottis also previously operated a French creperie on the lower South Hill for four and a half years before closing it last spring.

We'll update this post when we hear more.

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
