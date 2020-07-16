Food trucks didn't miss a beat when stay-home orders hit. Here are some great deals on wheels

By

click to enlarge Jillian Gay founded Farmer's Daughter Food Truck. - HECTOR AIZON PHOTO
Hector Aizon photo
Jillian Gay founded Farmer's Daughter Food Truck.

If food trucks had a theme song, it would probably be something like Toby Keith's "How Do Ya Like Me Now?!" (or even the Heavy's "How You Like Me Now?"). Either way, the sentiment is the same: If you haven't done curbside pickup before (or scoffed at it), now you know better. Dine-in customers are discovering what food truck fans already knew. Namely that ordering food online and picking it up is convenient, allows for plenty of flexibility, and can be easy on the wallet.

Meyer's Gourmet Sandwiches
7777 N. Heartland, Coeur d'Alene, 208-763-8771
Located most of the time at Prairie Pavilion in Hayden, Idaho, Meyer's Gourmet Sandwiches has seen a fairly steady curbside business since Idaho shut down March 25, according to owner Caleb Meyer. The recent reopening of the state has meant a small increase in sales, yet nowhere near their revenue he had this time last year, he says.

He thinks the prevalence of food trucks has helped people become more accustomed to the new way of eating — ordering and pickup. "It's a way to get restaurant-quality food and not have to sit in a dining room or compromise with fast food if you're on the move," he says.

And restaurant quality is what you'll get in the rotating menu, which might be a savory grilled Reuben sammie one day or the fairly standard bahn mi fries: a hefty portion of potato fries smothered in braised pork, jalapeno and a spicy-sweet chili sauce, topped with some crunchy pickled daikon radish and carrot ($8).

J&T Food Bunker
702 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, 208-763-8771
The Bunker Bar outside of which they're parked may have been forced to close during the earliest phase of Idaho's response to COVID, but the Army green food truck known as the J&T Food Bunker soldiered on. It's burgers and bar grub here, but made with gusto. For a burger to garner a few bucks more than what many fast food places serve for less, it better be good. Theirs are, specifically the General with a commanding stack of pulled pork, bacon, cheese and house-made onion strips on top of your juicy burger, then some ranch dressing and barbecue sauce for extra messy goodness ($9.50).

Shilla Korean BBQ with Seoul
1200 Fontaine Dr., Ponderay, 336-837-5488
Young chef Jeff Coleman is channeling his mother's and grandmother's recipes in this Korean street food truck, formerly located outside the 219 in Sandpoint and now in an easier-access RV lot in Ponderay. His bop bowls are full of veggies — some pickled, some wilted and some marinated — plus your choice of meat protein (did someone say pork belly?). Do the veggie ($8) and fried egg ($1) for a good summer meal that doesn't leave you logy.

Big Rod's Texas BBQ
Nine Mile Falls area, Facebook: BigRodsTexasBBQ
Barbecue is not for dainty eaters or appetites and Big Rod's is no exception. When you get tender bits of meat in your slow-cooked pork and beans, you know you're getting plenty for your pennies. Owner Rod Smith's "Texas-style" means smoked meat.

Farmer's Daughter Food Truck
farmersdaughterfood.com
Farmer's Daughter Food Truck founder Jillian Gay knows that good food doesn't come cheap. Her focus on organic ingredients — eggs, chicken, beef, potatoes — and from-scratch details like homemade jam requires more investment on her part and for customers. Regardless, her breakfast meals only run $8-9 and are both hearty and healthy. Have the burrito ($8) or the mouth-watering sausage or bacon egg and cheese sandwich on a rich, tender biscuit ($9).

Although she's less busy than this time last year, Gay says, she's also limiting her outings, which makes her window help happy, she says. Find her Saturdays at Liberty Lake Farmers Market and Sundays at Big Barn Brewing in Greenbluff (visit Facebook: Food2Truck).

To compensate a bit, she's collaborating more, using Ramstead Ranch sausage and selling her breakfast burritos at Jacob's Java.

"I needed to figure out a way to still operate since all of the larger events were canceled," says Gay, who hopes that the trend she's been seeing to express concern for others and help one another out will continue past the pandemic.

"That would be a wonderful silver lining." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Ahead of the Curve"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

What schools of the future should look like
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cheap Eats , Food Trucks

On The Street

On The Street

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By Will Maupin

Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.
More »

Latest in Cheap Eats Guide

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By Will Maupin

Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.

These supermarket scores are easy on the wallet and good for the body

By Carrie Scozzaro

Huckleberry's offers tasty grab-and-go options.
More »
More Cheap Eats Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Crave! Food & Drink Celebration 2020

Crave! Food & Drink Celebration 2020 @ CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Thu., July 16, Fri., July 17, Sat., July 18 and Sun., July 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation