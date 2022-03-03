For next concert, the Spokane Symphony celebrates 75-plus years by plucking from its archives

By

click to enlarge Spokane pianist Archie Chen survived a COVID scare to perform with the Spokane Symphony this weekend.
Spokane pianist Archie Chen survived a COVID scare to perform with the Spokane Symphony this weekend.

On Dec. 18, 1945, barely three months after the formal end of World War II, the Spokane Philharmonic Orchestra took the stage of the Masonic Temple Auditorium for the first concert in its inaugural season. Conductor Harold Paul Whelan raised his baton and led the 72 musicians in a performance of the overture to Christoph Gluck's Iphigeneia in Aulis. Drawing on the mythologized prelude to the Trojan War, Gluck's opera asks if the price of honor can ever be too great.

The philharmonic was the precursor of today's Spokane Symphony Orchestra, and Whelan, then a recent Spokane transplant, is credited as being the prime mover in its creation. For the next 17 years, he would work to guide the organization through some fairly rocky periods — including the one that resulted in the change to its current name in 1961.

During his research for The Sound of Spokane, a chronicle of the Spokane Symphony's origins and evolution, historian Jim Kershner encountered plenty of drama on a par with the ancient Greek epics.

"There were mutinies against conductors, there were strikes and various other labor conflicts," he says. One infamous incident in the 1980s relegated the orchestra to being the backing band to a kazoo novelty act. A smoldering showdown of wills played out onstage between musical director Donald Thulean and concertmaster Kelly Farris.

"But, on the other hand, there were all these really high moments. They did things that symphonies of this size usually don't get to do. They did world premieres by well-known composers, and some of the most famous names in classical music history have played with the symphony."

Rattling off like names like Itzhak Perlman, Ella Fitzgerald, Thomas Hampson and Claudio Arrau, Kershner makes special mention of Gunther Schuller, a titan of the jazz and classical music worlds, who led the Spokane Symphony in the aftermath of the Kazoophony debacle.

With its official 75th anniversary season derailed by the pandemic, the Spokane Symphony is belatedly celebrating that rich history in this weekend's Masterworks concert. Titled "The Genesis of the SSO," the first piece on the program is, fittingly, Gluck's Iphigeneia in Aulis overture.

"Seventy-six years ago, these are the very first notes that the audience would have heard from the Spokane Symphony," says Music Director James Lowe. "We simply had to open with that."

Aside from its symbolic value, one of the benefits of an archival program is that it gives lesser-known works a chance to step back into the spotlight.

"Tastes change. Composers come in and out of vogue. Iphigeneia in Aulis is not an unpopular opera, but this overture really has fallen out of favor a bit. Opera based on mythology always is a bit of a harder sell nowadays," Lowe says. "It's a piece I've never done before and never programmed before, so for me it's quite nice to reconnect with a work that I wouldn't have looked at otherwise."

The other three pieces on this Masterworks program come from a later concert in the symphony's debut season. Robert Schumann's piano concerto — his only work in that format — will be performed by Spokane's own Archie Chen. The guest soloist sees uncanny parallels between his life and that of the 19th-century Romantic composer, who suffered for the last part of his life from what is now assumed to be bipolar disorder.

"Schumann was married to a pianist, and it's the same thing for me with my wife, Rhona. We work together as a team, and she was with me during my illness with COVID when I was in the ICU for 10 days back in August and almost died. My wife has been there for me like Clara Schumann was for Robert," Chen says. Clara is honored in the concerto itself with a note progression that spells out her nickname.

Another work is George Frederick McKay's Suite on Fiddler's Themes. McKay was raised in Spokane in the early part of the 20th century and went on to enjoy a distinguished career in music, although he, like Gluck, found himself at times on the wrong side of fashion.

"There"s an entire treasure trove of music by McKay, and this orchestra performed a lot of it beginning with Whelan," Lowe says. "He's one of those unfortunate composers who spanned high modernism but never went down that route. He didn't really embrace the post-tonal. He wrote wonderful, fantastic music, and rediscovering that with [McKay's] son Fred has been a real joy."

Trending

The finale of this retrospective program is Dvoák's Symphony No. 8, a relatively brief work for its kind that still manages to encompass dramatic shifts in moods and musical motifs.

"The very opening starts with this rather melancholy tune in the cellos and horns, and then there's this birdsong in the flutes and suddenly it turns happy. It's a symphony that conceals its art incredibly well. It sounds almost like a parade of very nice tunes and beautiful moments, but it's structured really tight." ♦

Spokane Symphony Masterworks 6: The Genesis of the SSO • Sat, March 5 at 8 pm; Sun, March 6 at 3 pm • $19-$62 • Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox • 1001 W. Sprague Ave. • spokanesymphony.org • 624-1200

The original print version of this article was headlined "Back to the Beginning"

Tags

Speaking of Classical , Spokane Symphony

Black Violin brings innovation and representation to the classical music sphere

By Seth Sommerfeld

Wil Baptiste (left) and Kev Marcus are taking classical music to new places.

The Sweeplings will put their own stamp on Christmas classics when they headline Spokane Symphony's Holiday Pops

By E.J. Iannelli

The Sweeplings' Cami Bradley (left) and Whitney Dean

Mike Cantlon's one-time favor became a 30-year gig as the Holiday Pops Santa Claus

By E.J. Iannelli

Mike Cantlon's new children's book Nym's Sleigh Ride, inspired by his work as Santa, is available at the Fox and Auntie's.

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony is a humdinger of music to close out a humdinger of a year

By E.J. Iannelli

Music Director James Lowe (left) and composer Ludwig van Beethoven
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Broadway favorite Wicked returns to Spokane, with a longtime fan in her dream role of Elphaba

By Madison Pearson

Talia Suskauer embraces her inner witch in Wicked.

League of Legends (no, not the video game), Florence + the Machine's latest, and new music!

League of Legends (no, not the video game), Florence + the Machine's latest, and new music!

After 29 years, Boo Radley's has been sold to a long-time employee

By Chey Scott

Boo Radley's owners Andy and Kris Dinnison are passing the torch to an employee.

Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen among STCU Best of Broadway's 2022-23 season revealed Tuesday

By Seth Sommerfeld

Dear Evan Hansen arrives in Spokane in March 2023.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

First Friday

First Friday @ Spokane

First Friday of every month

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

E.J. Iannelli

E.J. Iannelli is a Spokane-based freelance writer, translator, and editor whose byline occasionally appears here in The Inlander. One of his many shortcomings is his inability to think up pithy, off-the-cuff self-descriptions.

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation