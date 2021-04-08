For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium

By

Part of the new stadium location proposal is the commitment by the United Soccer League to locate a team in Spokane.
Part of the new stadium location proposal is the commitment by the United Soccer League to locate a team in Spokane.

In the next couple of weeks, the Spokane Public School Board will be deciding on where to build the replacement for Joe Albi Stadium that voters funded when they approved a 2018 levy. In that levy there was also an advisory vote on whether the new facility should be downtown. Voters resoundingly said no, leave it where it is. In this case, the voters got it wrong.

Before the "we already voted on it" crowd chimes in, I agree: We did vote on it. But we also had to vote twice on replacing the Boone Street Barn before it passed, and look what that has done for our city. We have also reconsidered many voters' decisions to benefit our community, including decisions affecting Spokane Public Transit and other school bonds and levies.

Voters also initially voted down turning a rail yard into Riverfront Park. Sometimes things need a second look. This is one of those cases. It should also be noted that the city traded Albi to the school district in 2013 for some land at the South Athletic Complex on Regal.

For starters, building a new 5,000-seat athletic facility in the middle of a residential neighborhood makes no sense. Our community has strived to create livable and walkable neighborhoods. The current Albi location does not fit that objective and does not have the road infrastructure to support large events on an ongoing basis. Would you want a new 5,000 seat stadium in your neighborhood?

One of the original purposes of the land swap was for the district to be able to build a new school and more playing fields on the current Albi location. Both are needed to support the growing population in the area and to address our community's shortage of playing fields. As a bonus, these new fields would be right next to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, leveraging locational assets.

Another issue with the current Albi site is its lack of public transportation access. A minimal number of routes service that area. The downtown location provides public access from all locations of the city and county served by Spokane Transit. This matters for students who, for whatever reason, might not have a way to get to their events as either a participant or spectator without public transit. This additional public transit access also will lessen parking and traffic issues during major events.

Since I brought up parking, it should be addressed. This was a major concern last time. The new proposal includes 500 new spots across the street from the proposed downtown location, free to those attending district events. That's something that was not part of the 2018 advisory proposal.

The downtown location not only makes logistical sense; it creates a more complete participant and attendee experience. It is right next to the Spokane Arena, the new Podium sportsplex, and a beautiful, renovated Riverfront Park with a landscaped walking path from these facilities into the downtown core of restaurants, shopping and accommodations.

Part of the new stadium location proposal is the commitment by the United Soccer League to locate a team in Spokane that would use the facility in the spring and summer months. This has also brought another $2 million in investment, beyond the district's $31 million set aside for the stadium.

One potentially negatively affected organization is the Spokane Civic Theatre. I think some of their concerns can be mitigated with soundproofing, but maybe with some outside-the-box thinking, too. We already have several underutilized theaters in the downtown core; maybe a partnership/solution can be forged that benefits the arts community as well.

To me the greatest community good for our tax dollars is this proposed collaborative solution of the downtown location. I do think that the Spokane Public Schools still has room for negotiation in this location. Since the new stadium will be operated by the Public Facilities District, which also operates the Spokane Arena and the Podium, is there a revenue share for the school district beyond the $17.5 million operating savings over the life of the stadium if the facility nets significant profits? As the major investor, the school district should share in the profits. ♦

Michael Allen, a business and entrepreneurship professor at Spokane Community College, is a former associate athletic director at Eastern Washington University. A longtime Republican, he previously served six years on the Spokane City Council.

Trending

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021
An Airway Heights police officer — honored as a leader combating domestic violence — is accused of abusing numerous women
10 underrated and overlooked movies on the new Paramount+ streaming service
Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet
Fresh Soul serves up more than Southern-inspired food
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Field Advantage"

Tags

Speaking of...

Thought you could park at meters all day while Spokane isn't collecting parking fares? Wrong

By Samantha Wohlfeil

If you thought that Spokane meter time limits weren't being enforced while meter parking fare wasn't being collected, you'd be wrong, apparently.

EWU faculty report suggests cuts to athletics budget - or even eliminating it entirely

By Wilson Criscione

EWU faculty report suggests cuts to athletics budget - or even eliminating it entirely

Louder for the people in the back: The new high school sports stadium is not the Sportsplex

By Wilson Criscione

A rendering of the proposed Spokane Sportsplex. You know what this is not? A stadium.

The next big plan for downtown Spokane will take aim at parking lots, street design and maybe even homelessness

By Daniel Walters

River Park Square helped to halt downtown Spokane's decline — and decades of downtown plans helped to usher in a renaissance and renewal in the urban core.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

Fear, empathy and the power of true stories

By CMarie Fuhrman

Fear, empathy and the power of true stories

27 ways to make the Inland Northwest an even better place to live

One idea submitted to the Inlander would involve making Riverfront Park part of a lifesized treasure hunt.
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Spokane's police ombudsman Bart Logue eyes tackling systemic issues in local law enforcement

By Josh Kelety

Spokane police ombudsman Bart Logue

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Dressing the Abbey: The Iconic Wardrobe of Downton Abbey

Dressing the Abbey: The Iconic Wardrobe of Downton Abbey @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Michael Allen

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 8-14, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation