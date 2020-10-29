Former Sonic Shawn Kemp announces new cannabis dispensary in Seattle

By

click to enlarge Shawn Kemp goes green. - RONALD WOAN PHOTO
Ronald Woan photo
Shawn Kemp goes green.

Two 50-year-old guys named Shawn sent shockwaves through the cannabis world last week.

First it was Shawn Kemp, a star in the 1990s with the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics, who announced last Wednesday that he would be opening his own Seattle dispensary. Two days later, news broke that Beyonce's husband, Shawn Carter — who is also known as Jay-Z, and is rather famous in his own right — was launching a cannabis brand.

As of now, little is known about Jay-Z's newest business venture, Monogram, other than it's generating a ton of publicity. The announcement was picked up not just by the usual cannabis-focused publications but also by giant national outlets from CNN to CBS and Rolling Stone. Monogram is part of California cannabis company Caliva, which Jay-Z joined last year as the company's chief brand strategist.

Closer to home, details about Kemp's project are far more clear.

Shawn Kemp's Cannabis is set to open on Oct. 30, just two blocks south of the Sonics' former home arena in Seattle. According to a release, Kemp will be joined at the opening day festivities by fellow Sonics' legend Gary Payton. But the shop won't just be notable for its ties to Seattle's former team.

"I hope that Shawn Kemp's Cannabis will be an inspiration for people to get involved with the legal cannabis industry, especially people of color," Kemp says in a statement.

The statement goes on to say that Shawn Kemp's Cannabis will be the first Black-owned dispensary in the state. Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board data from January shows that 3 percent of Washington state's dispensary owners self-identify as Black or African American, but regardless, Kemp's claim is still important.

Even with Kemp's entry into the legal market, minorities remain underrepresented in an industry that for decades prior to legalization had a disproportionately large and negative effect on those groups. Kemp's platform will help boost the visibility of the social equity programs Washington is currently implementing in the state's cannabis industry. This past March, Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a bill that essentially admits a historical, systemic failure by the state in terms of equitable application of drug law. The bill hopes to help in part make up for those past failures by encouraging equitable representation in the legal cannabis market going forward.

Shawn Kemp's Cannabis will open before the bill goes into full effect, which will hopefully make it a harbinger of equity to come. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Return of the Reign Man"

Tags

Trending

Local restaurant owners form Spokane Hospitality Coalition to help the industry make it through the winter
With the release of his new LP, we run down Bruce Springsteen's 10 best studio albums
Colleges like WSU and EWU went online to avoid the coronavirus — but the virus found them anyway
Fiction: The House on Residence Street
Zombies, witches and Adam Sandler: A rundown of the best and worst new horror films you can stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Spokane Valley, county haven't issued any citations for public camping since passing laws last year

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Valley's camping ordinance banned camping at City Hall, pictured here

Geno's pub in the Logan neighborhood to permanently close this weekend

By Chey Scott

Owners Brad Fosseen (left) and John Grollmus, photographed here at Moon Time earlier this year, have made the difficult decision to permanently close Geno's after this weekend.

Civil rights groups to Inslee: Stop sending children to facilities like the one that killed Cornelius Fredericks

By Wilson Criscione

Clarinda Academy in Iowa

Local restaurants unite to combat COVID-19 with Spokane Hospitality Coalition

By Chey Scott

Follow the "three Ws" to support public health and our region's restaurant industry.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Incredibly, cannabis sales continue their upward trajectory

By Will Maupin

Washington pot shops sold $1.25 billion worth of cannabis in the 2109 fiscal year.

As drinkable cannabis products become more popular, here are a few ideas to sip on

By Will Maupin

A few ways to tip a cannabis-infused glass and not fall on your, well, you know.

THC could help reduce the chances of colon cancer but is still discouraged during pregnancy

By Will Maupin

It's sort of a good news/bad news situation in recent cannabis studies.

As Congress punts, states continue to take cannabis legalization into their own hands

By Will Maupin

As Congress punts, states continue to take cannabis legalization into their own hands
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Moscow Drive-In Movies

Moscow Drive-In Movies @ Kibbie Activity Center

Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 29- 4, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation