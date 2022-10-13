Four events to learn more about the MAC's fall exhibits

By

click to enlarge Four events to learn more about the MAC's fall exhibits
Chey Scott photo

TUESDAY GALLERY TALKS
Every Tuesday at 11 am, included with admission

Each Tuesday, a MAC staff member or docent leads a 20-minute, informal discussion about one of the museum's current exhibitions. This series offers a chance to engage and learn more about the artworks and/or artifacts on display.

Two more fall exhibits at the MAC

Two more fall exhibits at the MAC

VISITING ARTIST LECTURE SERIES: FELIPE HORTA
Thu, Nov. 3 at 6 pm, included with admission

Felipe Horta has been creating traditional Mexican masks for over 30 years. Hailing from the Tócuaro region of Mexico, his main drive to continue making masks is to keep the traditions of the Purepecha people alive. The program begins with a reception, and a presentation of Horta's work. It ends with a private tour of the "Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks," exhibit which contains several of Horta's handcrafted masks.

The MAC showcases the lively art form of Mexican mask-making and traditional dance

The MAC showcases the lively art form of Mexican mask-making and traditional dance

WILLIAM MERRITT CHASE: IMPRESSIONS OF THE NEW WOMAN
Sun, Nov. 13 at 2 pm, $10 suggested donation

In this installment of the MAC's art history lecture series, Dr. Meredith T. Shimizu from Whitworth University considers impressionist paintings by William Merritt Chase and how he subtly expressed the rise of a new feminine identity in the late 19th century through his artwork.

ROBERT HENRI: IMPRESSIONS OF AMERICAN DIVERSITY
Sun, Jan. 8 at 2 pm, $10 suggested donation

Dr. Meredith Shimizu returns to the MAC to discuss the lack of diversity in 20th-century American art — a trend that the works of painter Robert Henri bucked. Henri often painted portraits of people from diverse backgrounds, and Shimizu seeks to highlight his efforts and celebrate cultural diversity in art.

A collection of paintings by American impressionists is a focal point of the MAC's fall lineup

A collection of paintings by American impressionists is a focal point of the MAC's fall lineup

Lila Shaw Girvin's retrospective exhibit reflects a life lived in pursuit of knowing and understanding

By Carrie Scozzaro

Lila Shaw Girvin's retrospective exhibit reflects a life lived in pursuit of knowing and understanding

A collection of paintings by American impressionists is a focal point of the MAC's fall lineup

By Chey Scott

A collection of paintings by American impressionists is a focal point of the MAC's fall lineup

The MAC showcases the lively art form of Mexican mask-making and traditional dance

By Madison Pearson

The MAC showcases the lively art form of Mexican mask-making and traditional dance

Two October events to get you pumped for the upcoming ski season

By Madison Pearson

Two October events to get you pumped for the upcoming ski season
