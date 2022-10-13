Four events to learn more about the MAC's fall exhibits

click to enlarge Chey Scott photo

TUESDAY GALLERY TALKS

Every Tuesday at 11 am, included with admission

Each Tuesday, a MAC staff member or docent leads a 20-minute, informal discussion about one of the museum's current exhibitions. This series offers a chance to engage and learn more about the artworks and/or artifacts on display.

VISITING ARTIST LECTURE SERIES: FELIPE HORTA

Thu, Nov. 3 at 6 pm, included with admission

Felipe Horta has been creating traditional Mexican masks for over 30 years. Hailing from the Tócuaro region of Mexico, his main drive to continue making masks is to keep the traditions of the Purepecha people alive. The program begins with a reception, and a presentation of Horta's work. It ends with a private tour of the "Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks," exhibit which contains several of Horta's handcrafted masks.

WILLIAM MERRITT CHASE: IMPRESSIONS OF THE NEW WOMAN

Sun, Nov. 13 at 2 pm, $10 suggested donation

In this installment of the MAC's art history lecture series, Dr. Meredith T. Shimizu from Whitworth University considers impressionist paintings by William Merritt Chase and how he subtly expressed the rise of a new feminine identity in the late 19th century through his artwork.

ROBERT HENRI: IMPRESSIONS OF AMERICAN DIVERSITY

Sun, Jan. 8 at 2 pm, $10 suggested donation

Dr. Meredith Shimizu returns to the MAC to discuss the lack of diversity in 20th-century American art — a trend that the works of painter Robert Henri bucked. Henri often painted portraits of people from diverse backgrounds, and Shimizu seeks to highlight his efforts and celebrate cultural diversity in art.