Four local wine experts share their favorite sparkling wines and champagnes to pop open on Feb. 14

There's nothing like a good bottle of bubbly to set the tone for a special celebration. Whether the bubbles you crave are sweet, dry or in between, area wine shops and their resident experts are ready with some great suggestions, for Valentine's Day or any memorable occasion.

WANDERLUST DELICATO

421 W. Main Ave., wanderlustdelicato.com, 509-822-7087

This specialty wine and cheese shop in downtown Spokane offers a wide selection of champagne and sparkling wines in every style and price point.

"We have splits [6-ounce, $8] of Romeo & Juliet Prosecco that make for an adorable toast to your love story, magnums [1.5 liter, $105] of Ritz Champagne for a big celebration or thirsty lovers, and pét-nat [$27] for the adventurous," says Wanderlust's owner, Amber Park.

If you're struggling to decide between champagne and pét-nat (the latter is a naturally fermented sparkling wine), Park says those who enjoy fruity sweetness with gentle bubbles should stick to champagne, while those seeking a dryer option (also lower in both alcohol and sugar) might try the pét-nat.

Park says Wanderlust is also a great stop for a pre-dinner toast with a glass of sparkling wine ($10), a cheese plate for two ($16) or charcuterie plate for two ($24), and house-made chocolate truffles ($2 each).

On Valentine's Day, Wanderlust is hosting a wine tasting at 2 pm, followed by a wine and cooking class at 5 pm. Reservations for either event can be made at wanderlustdelicato.com.

NECTAR WINE AND BEER

1331 W. Summit Pkwy., nectarwineandbeer.com, 509-290-5239

Jeff Comenichelli, general manager for Nectar Wine and Beer, has Valentine's recommendations for wines in differing styles and price so that, he says, "regardless of your budget, you may still enjoy your holiday."

His choices range from the more affordable Querena Brut Cava ($15) to Iris Vineyard's Arete Brut Blanc de Blancs ($32) to the refined and elegant Drappier Champagne ($50).

Although reluctant to choose a favorite, Comenichelli says champagnes "lend tasting notes that you simply will not find in most other wines, and that include bready, toasty, brioche-like aromas and flavors with a layer of complexity that's unmatched."

If you're looking to stop into Nectar for pre- or post-dinner drinks, Comenichelli says Valentine's week specials include chocolate-covered strawberries ($4/two; $42 with bubbles). Nectar also is serving fresh strawberry puree Bellini cocktails ($9) from Feb. 11-14.

click to enlarge Find these bubbles at Bottles in Millwood.

BOTTLES WINE AND BEER

3223 N. Argonne Rd., Millwood, bottlesspokane.com, 509-443-4027

While imported red wines tend to be her favorites, Mara Johnsen, co-owner of Bottles Wine & Beer in Millwood, says she also loves drinking a good glass of bubbly.

"The acid and texture cuts through fats in both savory and sweet foods, and it just feels like a celebration every time you open a bottle," she says.

Her Valentine's recommendations include a red wine from Washington, Gilbert Cellars Allobroges ($20); a bubbly Crémant from France, Maurice Bonnamy Cremant de Loire Brut Rose ($15); and a sparkling white wine from Spain, the True Colors Cava Brut ($18).

Johnsen says the Cava Brut is "gorgeous inside and out, with aromatic nectarine and lemon notes and a fresh pastry finish." She says it pairs well with fried chicken, charcuterie or roasted veggie dishes. As an added bonus, its winemaker donates $6 from every case sold in the U.S. to organizations that support LGBTQIA communities.

Johnsen says Bottles is also offering a Valentine's charcuterie preorder that includes a bottle of red wine, a bottle of bubbles and a custom charcuterie box.

VINO! A WINE SHOP

222 S. Washington St., vinowine.com, 509-838-1229

Vino! wine buyer Matt Dolan's top picks for Valentine' Day include Champagne J. Lassalle Preference Premier Cru ($46) and Banfi Rosa Regale ($27).

"The champagne is a very dry, classic choice for those looking to splurge just a bit," Dolan says. "The Rosa is a sparkling red wine that's also a great option. It's pink, effervescent and just a fun date night treat."

If you're planning to go all out this holiday, Dolan recommends his all-time favorite celebratory champagne, Dom Perignon ($250).

"I think it's the most amazing bubbly on the planet," he says, adding, "This would be the 'epic' choice for those looking to create some truly unforgettable memories."

Although Vino! isn't offering any specific Valentine's specials, Dolan says the shop hosts virtual tastings every Friday evening on its Facebook page for those interested in learning more. ♦