From classic plays to cheerful comedy, performances to embrace the yuletide spirit

Whether you're carrying on a family tradition at a performance of The Nutcracker or just looking for a good laugh to keep you warm, there's truly something for everyone this holiday season. Seasonal offerings are back onstage and in-person — so go on, get out there and see some holiday cheer in action!
NOV. 26-DEC. 19
ELLEN TRAVOLTA PRESENTS: SAVING CHRISTMAS
Ellen Travolta and family are returning to the Coeur d'Alene Resort for their annual Christmas show, with only one thing in mind: Save Christmas. Last year, our feeling of togetherness was disrupted, but Ellen is here to remind us how it feels to gather with the ones we love. Travolta and company tell stories, sing holiday songs and bring some general brightness to the holiday season this year. Ticket-inclusive overnight resort accommodations are available. Coeur d'Alene Resort, $30, Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm and Sun at 5 pm, cdaresort.com/play/events (MADISON PEARSON)
NOV. 26- DEC. 19
BABES IN TOYLAND
DEC. 2-5
THE NUTCRACKER
This December the Spokane Symphony resumes its cherished holiday tradition of performing Tchaikovsky's timeless ballet The Nutcracker for a live audience. And the orchestra is joined once again this year by the State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara, California, marking a full decade of collaboration between the two organizations. Over 70 young dancers from across the Spokane area are scheduled to take part in this production, conducted by Morihiko Nakahara. Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, $32-$96, Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat-Sun at 2 pm; spokanesymphony.org (E.J. IANNELLI)
DEC. 3, 10, 17
HA!MARK HOLIDAY SPECIAL
The Blue Door Theatre players are staying on their toes, and keeping you on yours, with three nights of holiday-inspired improvisation. The Blue Door Theatre has been bringing improvised comedy shows to Spokane since 1996, and this holiday season the BDT players are improvising an entire holiday movie full of exciting twists, unexpected turns and — if you're lucky — a little romance on Friday nights in December. Blue Door Theatre, $8, 7:30 pm, bluedoortheatre.com (MP)
DEC. 3-5, 11-12
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Take a trip to the past, present and future alongside the world's favorite Scrooge at the University of Idaho's production of A Christmas Carol. This Charles Dickens classic has been adapted for stage and modern audiences by Kendra Phillips for its world premier and stars U of I's own professor of performance David Lee-Painter as the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge as he reflects on his life and his personal journey from wretched misery to merry redemption in Victorian-era England. This performance is free for U of I students. Hartung Theatre, $8-$20, Dec. 3-4, 11 at 7:30 pm, Dec. 4-5, 12 at 2 pm, uidaho.edu/class/theatre (MP)
DEC. 10-22
TRADITIONS OF CHRISTMAS