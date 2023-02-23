From concerts to exhibits, live comedy to hockey, consider these events before or after your meal

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Cap off your evening out with the Spokane Chiefs.

DANCING WITH LIFE: MEXICAN MASKS

This exhibition at the MAC showcases a selection of 54 handmade dance masks from the region of Michoacan, Mexico. These vibrant art pieces depict devils, holy men, celebrities and even some politicians. The Indigenous art form is still alive and well today, having roots in the celebration of certain religious holidays. Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm through April 16, $7-$12, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (509-456-3931)

SAFARI

The hilarious Blue Door Players put on Safari, a fast-paced weekly improv show that pays homage to Whose Line Is It Anyway? every Saturday. Every show is different due to heavy reliance on audience suggestions, so it's worth going again and again. However, the show can get a bit raunchy at times, so make sure you and your party are all 16 and up before heading over. Saturdays from 7:30-9 pm, $8, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. bluedoortheatre.com (509-747-7045)

SCENIC HOT COCOA CRUISES

Embark on a breathtaking cruise around Lake Coeur d'Alene and sip on carefully crafted, decadent hot cocoas. The hot cocoa bar is a child's paradise, with delicious toppings and whipped cream at the ready. For the adults, a selection of spiked drinks are available for purchase. Head out across the water before dinner, perhaps followed by an afternoon strolling downtown Coeur d'Alene's shops and art galleries. Every Fri-Sun in Feb. and March at 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm, $12.50-$17.50; kids 5 and under free, Coeur d'Alene Resort, cdacruises.com

SPOKANE CHIEFS VS. PORTLAND WINTERHAWKS

It may be all about the Kraken lately, but the Spokane Chiefs deserve some love from their hometown fans. At this regular season game against the Portland Winterhawks, fans are also treated to the Shriners Hospitals for Kids Spokane jersey pillow giveaway. Fri, Feb. 24 at 7:05 pm, $12-$30, Spokane Arena, 702 W. Mallon Ave. spokanechiefs.com

WORLD BALLET SERIES: CINDERELLA

This familiar family-friendly tale is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers. Watch as they twirl, leap and bring one of the most celebrated fairytales to life on the First Interstate stage. Wed, March 1 at 7 pm, $49-$94, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. firstinterstatecenter.org (509-279-7000)

THE BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY: FLEETWOOD MAC'S RUMOURS

Listen to the wind blow... Hear that? The Black Jacket Symphony, a group known for performing classic rock albums in concert, is taking the stage of the Bing Crosby Theater to play Fleetwood Mac's album Rumours in full. In addition to the album, the group is known to play other well-known hits from the evening's artist. Wed, March 1 at 8 pm, $25-$32.50, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. bingcrosbytheater.com

FIRST FRIDAY

Discover all-new art, music and more at Spokane's monthly arts showcase. Local businesses and galleries open their doors for opening receptions with March's featured artists. Take a walk through downtown either before or after dinner to celebrate all of the wonderful art Spokane has to offer. Fri, March 3 from 5-8 pm, Free, Locations vary; map at firstfridayspokane.org