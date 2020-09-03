Readers respond to the psychological impact of the pandemic on children; column about Biden's obstacles to defeat Trump

click to enlarge Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March.

Readers respond to an article about the psychological impact of the pandemic on children ("What's the Matter With Kids Today?" 8/27/20):

Shane Mabrey: As a school psych, trying to sort out trauma from disability and learning disabilities from lack of instruction I can tell you this year is going to be a hot mess.

Isaac Jack Jr.: Definitely a changed environment, attitude and place in society. Learned helplessness is a detriment to sovereignty.

Cynthia Hill: Worse than anything is if a friend or relative dies. Ultimate feeling of loss and helplessness. ♦

click to enlarge Challenging a sitting president, Joe Biden faces an uphill climb. - GAGE SKIDMORE PHOTO
Gage Skidmore photo
Challenging a sitting president, Joe Biden faces an uphill climb.

Readers respond to an opinion column by Robert Herold about the obstacles that Joe Biden faces in defeating President Trump in November ("The Sprint to Election Day," 8/27/20):

Shane Mabrey: The power of the DNC to ignore the writing on the wall and push Biden and Harris is staggering. Rolling the dice on mediocrity and catering to moderates when we need to energize the party and attract young voters. If 45 wins and replaces RBG, [we] might as well forget life as we knew it.

Deborah Joyner: Everyone needs to vote as early as possible.

Chuck Tingstad: Neither Idaho or Washington are in play. The decision is made by less than a million true swing voters spread out among the swing states.

Louis Morningstar: 180,000 dead, 6,000,000 infections, 50,000,000 unemployed, racist Nazis openly supported by Trump, and a Depression-era economy. Yeah, give us four more years of this! ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate
Lessons learned from empty college football fields, plus some options for your Saturday afternoons
The 10 worst movies of summer 2020 came straight to your TV screen
Inside the absurd GOP effort to question the ancestry and legitimacy of Kamala Harris
Wooden City Spokane becomes the second Northwest location for trio who started the restaurant in Tacoma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of From Readers , Readers Respond

Readers respond to the Black Lives Matter mural in Spokane, at 244 W. Main Ave.

Each letter of the mural was painted by a different artist.

Readers respond to critiques of Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's coronavirus response

Ozzie Knezovich is not going to run for county sheriff again, but he says that hasn't changed him. "I'm pretty much the way I've always been."

Readers respond to George Nethercutt's column on term limits; coronavirus concerns

Readers respond to George Nethercutt's column on term limits; coronavirus concerns

Readers respond to the Inlander cover story on the future of the Spokane Transit Authority

Riders board an STA southbound route 4 bus at the STA Plaza.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On the Street

On the Street

Inside the absurd GOP effort to question the ancestry and legitimacy of Kamala Harris

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is the first woman of color to be part of a major U.S. political party's national ticket.

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome

By Robert Herold

Don't count out President Trump just yet.

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Letter: Spokane doesn't have a homeless issue

A homeless outreach worker in downtown Spokane.

Letter: Since I moved back to Spokane, I have been thrilled with what it's become

Spokane's ballots are being mailed this week. Pick up our election issue next week.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Coaster Classic Car Show @ Silverwood Theme Park

Sat., Sept. 5 and Sun., Sept. 6

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 3- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation