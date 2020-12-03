Readers respond to a guest column asking when Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers would finally speak out against President Trump's baseless claims of election fraud

Steven A. Smith once thought that Cathy McMorris Rodgers was a person of principle. Lately, not so much.

Julie Katzer: She needs to go. One of the truly despicables.

Josh McGuire: Same regurgitated opinion of liberals. Very boring and nothing new in this piece.

Brad Jackson: Dear Cathy, Don't give in to liberal tears, leftists are losers! Keep up your efforts!

Shane Mabrey: The Republican Party is dead. It is forever the party of 45. Lie, cheat, steal, do whatever it takes to hold onto power; ends justify the means. The vast majority of people don't support conservative ideals or values, but we refuse to fight dirty like they do, so nothing changes. When they go low, we should go much lower.

Andy Dyer: You communists love your liberal dictators.

The author once thought that Cathy McMorris Rodgers was a person of principle. Lately, not so much.

An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers

Ralph Jameson: She sold her soul to Trump. Totally worthless woman.

Linda Safford: I know what Cathy said to me about Donald Trump in 2016. It gave me (nonpartisan) hope. I am sad to see that her allegiance to party politics has superseded her very principled remarks then. I too have continued to hope she would publicly stand up for the values she espouses, but I have yet to see it.

Diana Bolch: A very good opinion article. However, he assumes that she listens to anybody from Spokane. Her support is outside Spokane, so she has closed ears. As long as the Republicans keep forking over money to keep her in office, she will go on supporting any and all who get into office, no matter how ugly and awful they may be.

Pat Masterson: Deaf ears, every time.

Joe Tucker: She serves Washington — just the wrong one.

Teresa Torkelson Baxter: How does an elected representative get voted in and then vanish from sight? Let's ask Cathy! As our representative, where are you and please tell us where you stand with this outlandish and corrupt administration?

Jack O'Dea: You have to pull the string to hear her talking points. ♦

