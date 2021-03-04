Readers respond to last week's story detailing issues in downtown Coeur d'Alene that have been fueled in part by out-of-staters traveling to the Lake City to party

The Moose Lounge in downtown Coeur d'Alene.
Garry Zimmerman: According to the article, the issue is over-serving and not where folks live. It seems logical to address this, but that would interfere in commerce and we can't have that.

Bennett Danelo: Before we put ourselves on a pedestal, Washingtonians, I'd like to see the stats on how many of these people are citizens of Idaho and how many are disgruntled citizens from Washington state.

Trayvon Parker: Washington people going to Idaho and starting fights I see.

Charlie Zeller: Idaho gonna Idaho.

With Idaho bars more open than in Washington, fights and assaults have spiked in Coeur d'Alene

Scott Baycroft: People seem very edgy after reopening. This climate is getting dangerous.

David Leeth: Those denigrating Idaho have clearly never been in downtown Spokane on a weekend night, especially at the intersection of Main and Division.

Sara Boren: So you're saying that the people who want to go around stay-at-home orders because their entertainment is more important than public safety, that those people go to Idaho, get drunk and become a problem?

Jess Ponikvar: Just wait until summer. I don't think Idaho thought about what it would look like if they opened up while Washington stayed closed. None of this is a surprise. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

