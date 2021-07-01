Readers respond to Amazon dropping drug tests for applicants and Cupid Alexander's exit from City Hall

click to enlarge Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year.

Readers respond to recent news that online retail behemoth Amazon announced it would no longer test most job applicants for cannabis:

Joey Bareither: Next up: Let them use the bathroom on shift.

Michael Dundrea: Where do I apply?

Related
Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year.

The latest cannabis news hits close to home

DA Lee Sr: When you lose 3 percent of your workforce every week you cannot rule out a single person in the U.S.

Robert Shredow: Might make the job tolerable too.

Sara Boren: The way it sounds, you would reach a catatonic state before you were high enough that working at Amazon was tolerable. 

Readers respond to news of Cupid Alexander's quick exit from Spokane City Hall ("Cupid's Volley, 6/24/21) and new details undercutting Mayor Nadine Woodward's recent homelessness claims:

Brandon Warren: Cupid shooting the arrows of truth. In 2023 vote for a leader, not a line reader.

Brian Breen: The big question of course is whether or not anything in the 1,200 emails demonstrate in any way racial bias on the part of "Johnnie-on-the-spot." If they do, then he should be fired for being really, really dumb.

Related
City Council President Breean Beggs says that the emails released by outgoing city leader Cupid Alexander suggest "deep dysfunction" in City Hall.

Cupid Alexander's explosive exit continues to shake up Spokane City Hall and undercut Mayor Woodward's recent homelessness claims

Andrew Dresden: Woodward has been worse for Spokane than Trump and his caveman cultists.

Mike Patton: Nadine is a Republican shill of the Cathy Qanon Rogers mold. She doesn't care about the homeless. She doesn't care about racism. She doesn't want a team to collaborate with. Much like Trump, she only wants "yes" people in her orbit. Anyone deviates from her (the Republican) agenda, and they're gone. Thus the high turnover since she has been in office.

Brian Nils Johnson: It's almost like conservative television personalities are bad leaders.♦

Trending

From Middle Eastern and Cuban cuisine to pizza and beer, the area's newest food trucks have it
Brandi Carlile's memoir reveals an artist forged by fiery religion and a hardscrabble upbringing in rural Washington
Fly Fish Spokane guides people through nature right in the heart of the community
Twenty drag performers leave the Globe after disagreements over pay and working conditions
Spokane Indians launch historic partnership with Fairchild Air Force Base to support local veterans
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Columns & Letters

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Our best hope is to press social media fact-checkers to more aggressively call out dangerous lies

By Steven A. Smith

Tucker Carlson's strident, relentless, unsupportable rejection of the 2020 election has most energized his viewers.

Spokane risks further segregating schools with boundary proposal

By Stefan Lallinger

Spokane risks further segregating schools with boundary proposal

Spend your summer disconnecting to connect

By Tara Roberts

Yes, you can leave home without it.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

Our Lives with the Poets: How Poetry Speaks to the Pandemic

By Shann Ray

Shann Ray is a local writer and professor.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Vandal Summer Cinema Series

Vandal Summer Cinema Series

Fridays, Sat., Aug. 21 and Thu., Aug. 26. Continues through Aug. 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 1- 7, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation