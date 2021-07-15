Readers react to Avista's rolling blackouts during last month's heatwave and the resignation of an Airway Heights police officer after domestic violence allegations

comment3-1-2d2b74108cc05540.png

Readers react to our detailed report on why Avista issued rolling blackouts during the record-breaking June heatwave.

Patrick Hayes: The 1-in-100 event predictions seem to be based on more stable climate models. My friend in Houston has now had several 1-in-500 events in the past five years and several more 1-in-100. We shouldn't expect anything different here. In addition to system loads, grid operators must consider physical damage to the grid ... Wildfire, primarily. Much of our generating capacity is in the hands of the Feds with responsibilities far beyond the PNW. Bottom line? How much are ratepayers willing to pay for reliable power which may no longer be cheap? It's not Avista's sole responsibility.

Susan Smith Lindsey: Our "electrical future?" How about our planet's future? Our childrens' future?

Related
Avista Utilities Substation Inspector Joe Vigliotta describes the elements of a substation near Avista's Spokane headquarters.

Historic, deadly heat wave hits Inland Northwest, forcing blackouts that raise questions about our electric future

Terry Parker: We've learned that a private monopoly does not reinvest profits in its infrastructure while watching the Public Utility Districts who are required to reinvest profits into their grids handle the heat waves without rolling blackouts.

Ian Nordstrom: It's time to go solar. We can bolster our grid during heat waves rather than deplete it. We can grow our own energy where we use it rather than barter with dictators and destroy mountaintops. You can buy your power generation instead of renting it and lock your price in before the cost of utilities skyrocket. 

Readers sound off at news that an Airway Heights police officer under investigation over domestic violence allegations, first uncovered by the Inlander, has resigned.

Rachele Nichols: They shouldn't accept resignations in this scenario. It's a loophole that needs to be corrected.

Carla Carnegie: Sitting on the Spokane prosecutors desk all this time? Since April? Just when does he plan to have a look — never?

Related
Airway Heights Police Officer resigns amid investigation into alleged domestic violence

Airway Heights Police Officer resigns amid investigation into alleged domestic violence

Barbara Kelly Anzivino: WTF being appointed to the domestic violence counsel?? Sheesh.

Smith Robbie: Yeah, well, with the prosecutor in office now, won't surprise me if they try to sweep this under.

Kiki Christensen: ARREST HIM!

Raul Duke: Probably already has offers from SPD and SCSD.

Terry Parker: Another bad cop on his way to another bad police department somewhere.

Frank Cikutovich: I bet his co-workers never suspected...

Trending

Roadrunner is a documentary portrait of Anthony Bourdain for those who already loved him
Rounding up the latest North Idaho dining news one bite, one beverage at a time
Richard Marx talks about getting personal in his new memoir, pandemic-induced writer's block and turning early stardom into a lifelong career
Best of Bookends
As the housing crisis worsens, the city of Spokane struggles to staff the planning department needed to respond to it
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Pat Halland: He should be prosecuted like anyone else ... and never be in the position of authority again. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Columns & Letters

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

We are an infinitesimal but interconnected part of this grand old evolutionary arc

By Inga Laurent

Trees are the protagonists, who provide us with everything: medicine, oxygen, sustenance, shade, raw materials &mdash; in essence, life.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Inside the politicized fight over "critical race theory"

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Idaho is not alone in manufacturing faux outrage against critical race theory.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Scoops and Bowls

Scoops and Bowls @ Manito Park

Sat., July 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 15-21, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation