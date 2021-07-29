Readers react to last week's guest column from Robert Herold on Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' silence on major issues affecting her constituents:

Cathy Morris Rodgers is not alone in her cone of denial about just about any issue of consequence. |Gage Skidmore photo
Cathy Morris Rodgers is not alone in her cone of denial about just about any issue of consequence. |Gage Skidmore photo

David Jeter: Also unwilling to speak out against Jan. 6 insurrection.

Holly T. Moody Meginniss: Been saying that for years. She got a husband, three kids, and a nice pension out of it. We didn't get much.

Will Hume: Finally some real, thoughtful content. Time for new representation. Her primary claim to usefulness is as an obstructionist, and that is the last thing we need right now.

Rhonda Valle Rheingans: And yet people keep voting for her. Sadly.

Steve Powers: If you are a fan of the status quo then Cathy, and for that matter the entire GOP, is the party for you. They are elected by their constituents to go to Congress and either obstruct or do nothing, it is as simple as that. The GOP's politics benefit a certain segment of the population, and it's not working people, the poor or middle class. Measured by those standards CMR has been a shining star in the GOP.

Danah Peace-Laws: She needs to go; I can't even believe she was re-elected.

Julie Hoseid: She has been supporting the big lie and is just going along to obstruct any good idea just because it was Democratic.

Anthony Ennamorato: Everyone's saying R "bad," D "good," but if there were two-term limits this article would have never been printed.

Related
Cathy Morris Rodgers is not alone in her cone of denial about just about any issue of consequence.

Just when we need Congress most, representatives like Cathy McMorris Rodgers are offering us nothing

Joy Courtney Wood: She gets a free pass because unlike others in her position, she isn't even doing anything all that BAD either. She just... doesn't... do... anything. Ever. A few weeks after a major event, after the dust has settled and EVERYONE else has spoken out, she might finally make her little nonsense statement. She doesn't take any major leadership roles. She doesn't respond to concerns from voters. She just collects her salary and poses for photos. We need a leader. Not an office fixture.

Margaret Hellen: There have been exactly ZERO hard-hitting substance-focused interviews or reviews of her legislative leadership. Who writes her draft bills? Who does she really represent? I'm not talking photo-op representation. I'm talking substantive representation.

Chris Warren: But she looks good in her campaign ads, standing in a wheat field talking to a farmer.

Barb Laidlaw Murphy: I've called her a mannequin since I moved here 10 years ago. They pose her when they want a woman in the picture. She doesn't do one thing for the country, much less her district.

Paco Zee: Maybe I missed it, or maybe this is just a specific audience, but is there anyone on this thread willing to defend anything about her? Yet, the silent majority still votes her in.

David Seesholtz: The posts are almost unanimous against her, yet she still wins reelection, and it's never close. I think a Bernie-style Democrat could beat her, but the DNC keeps putting center-leaning candidates against her. I think fake conservative depresses the vote.

Trending

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis
Disney's Jungle Cruise Has Us Considering The Best Theme Park Films
New South Perry Lantern offers eclectic food and craft beer in a restored, historic space
The Festival at Sandpoint returns with outdoor rock, country, blues, R&B, and symphonic concerts for a wide range of tastes
As vaccination rates lag in rural northeast Washington, health officials fear COVID 'onslaught'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Lonnie D. Hall: She's been given a free pass by the S-R, Inlander, AND all three local TV stations.

Peggy Munson: She signed on to the seditious lawsuit to overturn the election results. She should have been removed as a threat to democracy.

Will Gardiner: You can sub her name with "politicians" because none of them do anything for the people anymore... just their financiers. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers "

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of From Readers

Readers respond to a news story showing that the redder a Washington county was politically, the less likely its residents were to be vaccinated:

Readers respond to a news story showing that the redder a Washington county was politically, the less likely its residents were to be vaccinated:

Readers respond to last week's news that Spokane Public Schools approved a proposal to build its stadium downtown instead of the Joe Albi site

Readers respond to last week's news that Spokane Public Schools approved a proposal to build its stadium downtown instead of the Joe Albi site

Readers respond to news last week that the U.S. Supreme Court denied Donald Trump's final bid to block release of his financial records

Readers respond to news last week that the U.S. Supreme Court denied Donald Trump's final bid to block release of his financial records

Readers respond to Friday's news that Dr. Bob Lutz — Spokane's health officer who's managed the region's response to COVID-19 — had been asked to resign

Dr. Bob Lutz
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis

By Ben Stuckart

We must allow for more diversity of housing in single-family zones. Think Kendall Yards-style housing variety.|Young Kwak photo

The collapse of local news organizations imperils our democracy, and here's a once-unthinkable solution to consider: government help

By Steven A. Smith

Steven A. Smith is a former editor of the Spokesman-Review.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

Readers respond to the Inlander cover story on the future of the Spokane Transit Authority

Riders board an STA southbound route 4 bus at the STA Plaza.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Friends of Manito Art Festival

Friends of Manito Art Festival @ Manito Park

Sat., July 31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 29- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation