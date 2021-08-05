Readers react to guest columnist Ben Stuckart's column on the Spokane area's urgent housing crisis

In his column, Stuckart states we must allow for more diversity of housing in single-family zones. Think Kendall Yards-style housing variety. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
In his column, Stuckart states we must allow for more diversity of housing in single-family zones. Think Kendall Yards-style housing variety.

Tom Sahlberg: Good article ... too many NIMBY low-income housing haters that believe their precious neighborhoods would be devalued... That isn't even supported by the facts...

Steven Kale: Eagle Ridge is a case in point. It's monotonous, with virtually no variation in houses and no commercial zones.

Lorna Hartman: I like the proaction, but I personally like single-family homes and would like to see more families be able to buy them rather than cramming more people into small spaces.

J A Buzz Daum: There are thousands of acres of derelict property, vacant lots and underused properties inside the city limits. The city and county must start giving building permits and doing all it can to spur the development of the available land.

Gerald Hetland: We need to find a solution to the housing crisis but allowing apartments and housing to be built in urban areas is not the answer... Here is just one example of a new house being allowed to be built in someone's backyard on North A Street in Spokane. The house is being built in the backyard only about 30 feet from the main house. The neighbors must love that. That could happen to any neighborhood [homes] that have a few extra feet of yard out back. Thanks, Ben Stuckart.

Char Smith: You can either do as Stuckart suggests, or clutch your pearls all the way up to getting displaced by Californians and Seattlites. It's up to you whether you want to be able to afford to live in your city in the future. If you don't act now, you will not have a chance down the road.

Mia Rose: The bias toward poor people is tiresome. I have many friends who have experienced homelessness, and all they needed was a spark of love and a helping hand to raise them up. If you help a person feel loved rather than marginalize them they are likely to prosper. They need the tools. A home to have pride in is an excellent starting point. Our society will only be bettered by love of diversity.

Brenda Corbett: Cannot believe how selfish folks can be... This town and our citizens deserve better. Time to honestly work together for our community and our homeless population. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

