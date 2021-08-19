Readers react to the Inlander’s investigation into soaring rent prices across the region

Young Kwak photo Tenants at Trestle Creek, along with other properties owned by Greystar, are experiencing huge rent spikes.

Randy England: I really hate it when a perfect place like Spokane (perfect for the middle class) gets run over by a "hot" market. The only answer is for people to be paid more. I personally believe there should be a cap on raising the rent, but it would be complex to find a balance to make it fair for the owners. But rent everywhere ran completely out of control and not in line with the actual worth of a unit. Until we stop making everything "hot" market-based there is no way to stop it. I have no idea who can afford super high rent...



Trace Kerr: Real time example: My eldest was looking at rentals in Spokane Valley. Visited a property then was contacted by the owner that other people who'd looked at the place had offered $200 over asking rent, so the rent would be jumping from $1,650 to $1,850. Take it or leave it. I get that landlords need to make their own mortgage payments — but come on!

Jim McDonald: There needs to be a cap on rents, also property valuation should only happen for property tax purposes when the property is sold. Other states and cities have done these things decades ago. Why is Spokane so far behind?

Rhonda Galvin: There needs to be rent control. Otherwise people are going to need five roommates just to pay the rent.

Jessica E Sullivan: We received a 78 percent increase in our rent and landlords said, "Well, we have a waitlist so nothing we can do." No upgrades. No amenities. Horrible parking.

John Phillips: Are the landlords raising rent on those who pay to make up for all those who aren't paying but can't be evicted? There's no foreclosure moratorium to go along with the eviction moratorium.

Aaron Hendry: The longer any market goes without correction, the more dramatic that correction will be. The rent has been overinflated for decades. Buy a hat and hold on to it!

Patty Webster: Why is it that no one blames the 35 percent increase in labor costs, property tax increases, and not to mention parts and supplies that have increased 100 percent? A refrigerator alone had gone from $650 to $1,000. Carpet costs have skyrocketed. But the only thing you repeatedly hear is the landlords. No increases in 19 months and skyrocketing costs. Then surprise, rent increase. Now you have to pay what your neighbor pays! Just stop! It's enough.

Melanie Driscoll: It is a nightmare for renters right now for sure! There needs to be affordable rent again in Spokane! And laws changed ASAP that if a tenant is not paying rent (just because) that the eviction process is much faster! ♦