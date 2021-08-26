Readers react to the news that Pig Out in the Park 2021 has been canceled

You'll have to wait yet another year for a "Pig Out" food fix. - STUART DANFORD PHOTO
You'll have to wait yet another year for a "Pig Out" food fix.

Tanasha L Alderson: Good. Maybe this time if we close up sooner it won't last as long as last time. We all know what's coming. Mask up and get vaccinated so we can be done with this. If you won't contribute to the solution by getting vaccinated, then don't complain.

Gene Brake: Hopefully Hoopfest next. It's the responsible thing to do.

Kari Knudsen-Stover: Sad to have it canceled, but it was the right call to make.

Fred Renteria: Don't worry, they will have another concert in the Pavilion tomorrow.

Janelle Hiccox: Sad to hear this but proud you took the safety of people as a priority. Hang in there everybody.

Pig Out in the Park 2021 now canceled due to COVID concerns

Dominic Vitale: I miss Pig Out in the Park, but the spread of this variant is not worth risking the health of so many. Pig out in your backyard, folks!

Eileen Frances: If people don't want to get vaccinated, they should forfeit the privilege of receiving hospital care.

Joshua Vander Plaats: Remember to thank your local anti-vaxxers!

Bob Goertz: Spokane Interstate Fair will be next.

Jason Jones: Next they will shut down everything again. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

