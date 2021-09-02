Readers react to "Leading By Example" in which we asked more than 65 local leaders if they were vaccinated

click to enlarge Rob Chase, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Heather Scott: One is unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one won't tell us.
Mark Kinney: I'm disappointed in Ben Wick's seeming evasiveness on this issue. I've always thought highly of him.

Jamie Tobias Neely: Great work. ... Clever story idea & remarkable persistence on your part!

Anthony Ennamorato: I would never have the intestinal fortitude to try to talk to 65 politicians. Hats off to the authors!

Dale Damron: I think we need to refer to our elected officials as servants as opposed to leaders. It would shift whom we look to for guidance on public health issues. For instance, public health professionals.

Mariah Rose McKay: Thank you, Inlander, for doing your part to stand up for objective reality!

Naomi Hanvey: Thank you for doing this! I feel like a more informed voter now. I don't want to support candidates who don't understand basic laws or, you know, germ theory.

Patricia Rudine: Cathy McMorris Rodgers is vaccinated, yet she supports a political party who is mostly responsible for the anti-vaccination campaign. That's the hypocrisy of the Republican leadership. It's "Don't do as I do." Get rid of CMR.

Josephine Keefe: Vote. Them. Out.

Alex Cox: I wonder if it's going to come down to bribery, like how much do we have to pay people to take the shot? $500? $1,000?

Tom Nelson: Our daily dose of fearmongering from the local bird cage liner.

Joseph Joey Joe Garrison: We should send them all horse dewormer and syringes of Clorox and hope for the best. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "From Readers"

