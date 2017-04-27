Readers respond to South Hill road disaster, Mike Fagan's inflammatory style 

click to enlarge Young Kwak

"If I have to tolerate what these guys do at their little festivals and functions, why don't they tolerate what I do?" Councilman Mike Fagan says about his left-leaning critics.

Readers react to our news brief "Tim-berrrrrr!" (4/20/17) about the allegedly accidental destruction of 30 trees on the South Hill:

Isaac Jack Jr.: No law in Spokane as tree destruction has no consequences for the criminals.

Khira Mikkelsen: I believe what happened is the contractor destroyed someone else's private property + city property while believing it was approved? Tree destruction might not have consequence but destruction of others' property does, right?

Elizabeth Parker: I hope they get NAILED. They knew they were doing something illegal, I know it, they just didn't care. I feel like hiring a lawyer to sue the piss out of them for the citizens of Spokane. What an a-hole thing to do. Also the warrant issue is lame, and I hope the authorities get nailed for that as well. If someone can only pay $5 a month then so be it.♦

Readers react to "The Persuasion of Fagan" (4/20/17), our story about how activists plan to deal with inflammatory statements from Spokane City Councilman Mike Fagan:

Holly Robertson: It's interesting to me that he's not interested in discussing that people are calling him racist and misogynistic but wants to sit down and discuss a solution. You can't discuss a solution when you ARE the problem.

Salynn Williams: You know how screwed things are when the reaction to the vile messages is the story and not the obscene action that set it off.

Carol Irion: Mike Fagan brings "minority" voices to every public meeting table at which he sits, and he often stimulates information, perspective, discussion, and, yes, dissent BEFORE votes that impact our city, our pocketbooks, and our lives are cast. Let him speak! ♦