From the classics to modern creations, Inland Northwest donut shops will leave you full without breaking the bank

By

click to enlarge Casual Friday Donuts are a treat any day of the week. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Casual Friday Donuts are a treat any day of the week.

Whether you're into the sweetest, sprinkle-covered frosting, or you want a little savory with your morning pastry, there's a big world of donuts waiting to be explored at Inland Northwest donut shops.

You don't have to go to the big city to get fancy pairings like a bacon maple bar or a breakfast-style fried dough stuffed with tasty cheese, eggs and sausage. Here, we've compiled a list of just five of the region's most creative donut shops, and their sweets that will satisfy your cravings for just a few bucks.

Davis Donuts
2520 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene, 208-664-1701
Sure, by this point you've probably heard of the New York-born "cronut," part croissant and part donut, which is kind of a pastry perfection. But have you heard of the similar "Davsont" and did you know that it's available just off the freeway in Coeur d'Alene?

Davis Donuts' version of the pastry gets even fancier with sweet sauce inside. You can get this awesome combo filled with indulgent Bavarian cream or a raspberry filling that offers the perfect balance of tart to sweet to buttery flaky layers. But really, why choose if you can try both for just $5.30?

Amy's Donuts
11519 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, 862-4391
With dozens and dozens of gourmet options topped with cereals, candies and colorful frostings, it may be hard to choose, but some sweet summer nostalgia might be the way to go. Try the strawberry shortcake donut ($2.50), topped with pink crumbles reminiscent of those strawberry shortcake ice cream bars you used to get from the ice cream truck. Or, get ready to have sticky hands as you scarf down the bananas foster ($2.50), topped with banana-flavored frosting, banana chips and a chocolate drizzle.

Gross Donuts
1603 E. Seltice Way, Post Falls, 208-777-0900; 445 W. Cherry Ln., Coeur d'Alene, 208-930-4099
Wanna really get a bang for your buck? Try Gross Donuts (named for the family that started the popular shops, not the flavors!) in Post Falls or Coeur d'Alene. There, you can get a jelly-filled donut for just $1.39 with a nice glaze and sweet berry filling. Or, get a real steal of a deal with the massive Bear Claw ($2.29), which is stuffed with apple filling and hard to put down once you take the first bite.

Donut Parade
2152 N. Hamilton St., 473-9870
The beloved donut shop off Hamilton offers plenty of sweet options such as the Bavarian cream-filled donut with chocolate frosting ($2) or a good old fashioned cake donut with glaze ($1.50). But if sweet isn't your thing, pop in early in the morning for a breakfast bun ($4.25). The popular item that often sells out is made with delicious fried dough wrapped around sausage, bacon, egg and cheese, and topped with more shredded cheese for a hearty and savory breakfast fix.

Casual Friday Donuts
3402 N. Division St., 328-1764
You've always been the person in the office to go straight for that maple bar. There's loyalty in that, and really, what's not to love about that maple frosting? But Casual Friday Donuts knows how to elevate your longtime favorite, by sprinkling it with plenty of fresh bacon bits for a sweet-and-salty harmony on their maple bacon bar ($3.25). Or give one of their other tasty flavors a try, from salted caramel to their tasty take on a cronut known as the Mother of All Donuts (M.O.A.D.). ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Sweets you Cronut Resist"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

What schools of the future should look like
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cheap Eats , Donuts

On The Street

On The Street

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By Will Maupin

Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.
More »

Latest in Cheap Eats Guide

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By Will Maupin

Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.

These supermarket scores are easy on the wallet and good for the body

By Carrie Scozzaro

Huckleberry's offers tasty grab-and-go options.
More »
More Cheap Eats Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Crave! Food & Drink Celebration 2020

Crave! Food & Drink Celebration 2020 @ CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Thu., July 16, Fri., July 17, Sat., July 18 and Sun., July 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation