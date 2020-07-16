From the classics to modern creations, Inland Northwest donut shops will leave you full without breaking the bank

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Casual Friday Donuts are a treat any day of the week.

Whether you're into the sweetest, sprinkle-covered frosting, or you want a little savory with your morning pastry, there's a big world of donuts waiting to be explored at Inland Northwest donut shops.

You don't have to go to the big city to get fancy pairings like a bacon maple bar or a breakfast-style fried dough stuffed with tasty cheese, eggs and sausage. Here, we've compiled a list of just five of the region's most creative donut shops, and their sweets that will satisfy your cravings for just a few bucks.

Davis Donuts

2520 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene, 208-664-1701

Sure, by this point you've probably heard of the New York-born "cronut," part croissant and part donut, which is kind of a pastry perfection. But have you heard of the similar "Davsont" and did you know that it's available just off the freeway in Coeur d'Alene?

Davis Donuts' version of the pastry gets even fancier with sweet sauce inside. You can get this awesome combo filled with indulgent Bavarian cream or a raspberry filling that offers the perfect balance of tart to sweet to buttery flaky layers. But really, why choose if you can try both for just $5.30?

Amy's Donuts

11519 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, 862-4391

With dozens and dozens of gourmet options topped with cereals, candies and colorful frostings, it may be hard to choose, but some sweet summer nostalgia might be the way to go. Try the strawberry shortcake donut ($2.50), topped with pink crumbles reminiscent of those strawberry shortcake ice cream bars you used to get from the ice cream truck. Or, get ready to have sticky hands as you scarf down the bananas foster ($2.50), topped with banana-flavored frosting, banana chips and a chocolate drizzle.

Gross Donuts

1603 E. Seltice Way, Post Falls, 208-777-0900; 445 W. Cherry Ln., Coeur d'Alene, 208-930-4099

Wanna really get a bang for your buck? Try Gross Donuts (named for the family that started the popular shops, not the flavors!) in Post Falls or Coeur d'Alene. There, you can get a jelly-filled donut for just $1.39 with a nice glaze and sweet berry filling. Or, get a real steal of a deal with the massive Bear Claw ($2.29), which is stuffed with apple filling and hard to put down once you take the first bite.

Donut Parade

2152 N. Hamilton St., 473-9870

The beloved donut shop off Hamilton offers plenty of sweet options such as the Bavarian cream-filled donut with chocolate frosting ($2) or a good old fashioned cake donut with glaze ($1.50). But if sweet isn't your thing, pop in early in the morning for a breakfast bun ($4.25). The popular item that often sells out is made with delicious fried dough wrapped around sausage, bacon, egg and cheese, and topped with more shredded cheese for a hearty and savory breakfast fix.

Casual Friday Donuts

3402 N. Division St., 328-1764

You've always been the person in the office to go straight for that maple bar. There's loyalty in that, and really, what's not to love about that maple frosting? But Casual Friday Donuts knows how to elevate your longtime favorite, by sprinkling it with plenty of fresh bacon bits for a sweet-and-salty harmony on their maple bacon bar ($3.25). Or give one of their other tasty flavors a try, from salted caramel to their tasty take on a cronut known as the Mother of All Donuts (M.O.A.D.). ♦